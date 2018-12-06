Match 10 of the 2017-’18 Indian Super League season against Delhi Dynamos. That was the last time Bengaluru FC had lost a league game in the ISL. That streak looked like it was coming to an end when NorthEast United were up 1-0 with three minutes to go on Wednesday.

NorthEast United, the second-placed side in the ISL table, had gone ahead via a Federico Gallego strike in the 64th minute and it looked the eccentric Eelco Schattorie had finally managed to do what no other side this season have been able to do: defeat Bengaluru FC.

In the absence of Miku, it was Chencho Gyeltshen who was tasked with leading Bengaluru’s line. Remember him? The “Bhutanese Ronaldo” had taken the I-League by storm the previous season, leading Minerva Punjab to the title.

As the clock ticked down, Kean Lewis swung in a ball to the centre of the box, where Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri rose highest and got his head to it, sending it back towards Chencho.

Gyeltshen, with his back to the goal, jumped and swung at it with his right foot, and connected with it sweetly to level the scores for Bengaluru FC. It was also a very opportune moment for the Bhutanese striker to bag his first Indian Super League goal.

After the game, Chencho said, “It was a very good cross from Kean Lewis and great assist from our legend Sunil Chhetri. I just did what I felt like doing and I’m glad it went inside the net.”