Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes has denied rumours that his client is on his way out of the club.

Mourinho is under pressure at Old Trafford after his team failed to win any of their last four Premier League matches, losing one and drawing three.

United are currently eighth in the table, with just 23 points from 15 matches. The Red Devils are eight points behind fourth- and fifth-placed Chelsea and Arsenal.

In a rare statement to the media, Mendes, who also represents Cristiano Ronaldo, said that Mourinho is content at Manchester United and the club is also “very happy” with the manager.

“There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United,” Mendes told The Telegraph.

“It’s totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him.

“He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project.”

Mourinho has questioned United’s character and competitiveness after the disappointment of draws against Crystal Palace and Southampton, asking whether the team had enough “mad dogs”.

However, he felt that they showed far more spirit as they drew 2-2 at home to Arsenal on Wednesday, giving him reason for optimism as bottom-of-the-table Fulham prepare to visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

Asked if his players were showing more character, Mourinho said, “Yes. The numbers, the stats for me are not fundamental but sometimes they give us, they support our feelings, our ideas.

“We pressed the ball more, we gave difficulties to Arsenal, we were fast in our transitions, so we had that spirit, we had that mentality that brought our game to a good level, to a better level.”

Mourinho, 55, in January signed a contract extension that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2020.

The former Chelsea boss replaced Louis van Gaal in 2016 with a brief to return the club to the pinnacle of the English game.

The 20-time league champions have not won the Premier League title since Alex Ferguson’s last season in charge in 2012-’13.

