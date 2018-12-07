British Golden Globe Race sailor Susie Goodall was rescued Friday in the Southern Ocean by a Chinese ship, a day after her yacht was dismasted, Chile’s Maritime Rescue Services told AFP.

Goodall “was rescued at 1500 GMT and is already on the ship heading to Punta Arenas,” in southern Chile, a spokesperson for the service said.

The Hong-Kong flagged Tian Fu was expected to dock on December 12.

The youngest competitor in the race and the only woman, 29-year-old Goodall was briefly knocked unconscious when mountainous seas upended her yacht DHL Starlight early Thursday, tearing off its mast and trashing much of her equipment.

The Golden Globe Race involves a gruelling 30,000-mile solo circumnavigation of the globe in yachts similar to those used in the first race 50 years ago, with no modern technology allowed except the communications equipment.

Entrants set off from France on July 1 and are expected to finish in April next year.