Gujarat Fortunegiants earned a hard-fought 29-27 win over Telugu Titans in the Inter Zone Challenge Week of the Pro Kabaddi League in Vizag on Friday, PTI reported.

The raiding duo of K Prapanjan and Sachin combined to score 19 points to lead their team’s charge. Telugu Titans’ home leg got off to a bad start. Rahul Chaudhari top scored with eight points for the Titans who remain bottom of the table in Zone B.

Sachin picked up two raid points from his first two raids to give Gujarat Fortunegiants a 2-1 lead. Rahul Chaudhari made his first successful raid in the fifth minute as Telugu Titans led 4-3. The next few minutes were pretty even as both teams jostled for points but Chaudhari tilted the balance in Titans’ favour in the 10th minute.

Prapanjan made a quick and successful raid in the 13th minute as Gujarat trailed 7-8. Prapanjan’s two-point raid in the 15th minute gave Gujarat 11-9 lead. The Fortunegiants ended the first half strongly as they inflicted an all out in the 20th minute. At the end of the first half Gujarat Fortunegiants led 17-12.

Telugu Titans started the second half strongly as they scored three quick points to reduce the deficit to just two points. Sachin made a two-point raid as Gujarat Fortunegiants led 19-17 after 24 minutes. In the 30th minute, substitute Rakshith scored with a two-point raid as Titans trailed 20-21. Gujarat held on to their slender lead.