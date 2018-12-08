Virat Kohli may not have made a significant contribution with the bat in the first innings, but the captain has sure livened up the ongoing first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide with his nifty footwork.

The Indian captain was captured breaking into an impromptu dance while fielding in the slip region on day three. In between the rain interruptions, Kohli was see cheerfully shaking a leg as Australia’s lower order crumbled and gave India a first-innings lead of 15.

The video of a dancing Kohli went viral on Twitter, with several funny and relatable memes cropping up.

However, Australia coach Justin Langer wasn’t a big fan of Kohli’s jig. He complained that if his team celebrated like Virat Kohli they would be seen as “the worst blokes in the world”.

“It’s a fine line, isn’t it? That’s the truth of it. But I love seeing the passion,” said Langer.

When the morning coffee kicks in ☕️ https://t.co/Y8fAWeG9WZ — ProteaFire 🇿🇦🔥 (@billz_25) December 8, 2018

Keep celebrating and bringing the passion @imVkohli! He’s the best thing about Test cricket right now. #AUSvIND 🌟👑🏏 https://t.co/p4IsOuhCih — Georgia Love (@GeorgiaLove71) December 8, 2018

Virat Kohli brushing off Justin Langer's comments in his own style 😍 https://t.co/XglpWUIweg — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) December 8, 2018

When you're in a match and you remember your missus wants you to practice for Nick-Priyanka reception. #AUSvIND https://t.co/Uv3Dz425cL — Sanchit 🔴⚪️ (@sanchitd43) December 8, 2018

There is going to be a Virat Kohli camera this series :) https://t.co/zJi46yCmzr — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) December 8, 2018

Sound on for this one

Meanwhile, Australia made 235, in reply to India’s 250 after starting the day at 191-7. Travis Head matched his highest Test score but missed out on a century as Australia moved to within 15 runs of India after the first innings. Batting on his home ground, Head made 72 before nicking a Mohammed Shami delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after adding 11 to his overnight 61.

It signalled a quick end to the Australian innings, with the last wicket rapidly following and lunch called as rain came down before India’s batsmen could get to the crease.