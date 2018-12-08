Hockey World Cup India vs Canada live: Floris van Son makes it 1-1 for Canada in third quarter
Harmanpreet Singh had converted a penalty corner in the 12th minute and Son scored in the 39th minute
India have four points after two matches and a win against Canada should ensure that they top group C and qualify directly for the quarterfinals.
Read Praveen Sudevan’s match preview here.
Live updates
44th minute: India 1 Canada 1: Mandeep Singh once again creates India’s best chance of the third quarter as he makes a probing run from the right and lifts the ball slightly over the defender to find Lalit Kumar Upadhyay in front of the goal. But Lalit goes for a hit instead of trying to deflect the ball inside the goal and misses it completely.
42st minute: India 1 Canada 1: India have been guilty of losing the ball rather easily in the third quarter as player’s trying to show their individual dribbling skills rather than passing the ball around and Harendra Singh should be understandably livid. The Indians have lost their shape and Canada is finding more room to attack the Indian goal.
GOAL: 39th minute: India 1 Canada 1: Canada find the equaliser on a counter. They capitalised on the mistake from Simranjeet Singh and Floris van Son beats Sreejesh with a clinical finish.
35th minute: India 1 Canada 0: Canada have been on the offensive since the start of the third quarter. Not a good idea for the hosts given that they just have a one goal lead so far.
If the scoreline stays like this at the end of 60 minutes, then this is how the standings will look.
While the Indians get ready for the second half, you can read the match report of Belgium vs South Africa match here.
Half time: India 1 Canada 0: India would be disappointed by just one goal from the first half, having dominated the proceedings for most of the 30 minutes. They attacked mostly from the right and Mandeep Singh was exceptional with his probing runs. But the quality of the final ball and trapping inside the striking circle left a lot to be desired.
30th minute: India 1 Canada 0: James Wallace gets a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Hardik Singh. Canada will be a man down for 5 minutes now.
26th minute: India 1 Canada 0: Simranjeet Singh made a probing run from the left and fed the ball to Akashdeep, who did well to beat a defender with his first touch but could not get enough power in his push to beat the goalkeeper.
22nd minute: India 1 Canada 0: Canada will now be down a man for two minutes after Iain Smythe receives a green card. Sumit almost made the most of that advantage but his shot is well saved.
18th minute: India 1 Canada 0: India are clearly looking for another goal as they know that a 1-0 lead doesn’t really mean anything in hockey. Most of India’s attacks are coming from the right but the final ball that Harendra Singh has been complaining about is still not up to the mark.
End of first quarter: India 1 Canada 0: India goes into the first break with a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Harmanpreet Singh. The hosts started dominating the proceedings in the second half of the quarter and coach Harendra Singh will want them to maintain the tempo for another 15 minutes and extend the lead.
13th minute: India 1 Canada 0: India goes for a variation on their third penalty corner but Canada’s defence manages to thwart the danger.
GOAL: 12th minute: India 1 Canada 0: India finally have a lead with Harmanpreet Singh converting the team’s second penalty corner with the clinical finish to the right of the Canadian goalkeeper.
11th minute: India 0 Canada 0: India have started putting more pressure on Canada goal. Mandeep Singh makes a good move from the right but could not find the finishing touch.
10th minute: India 0 Canada 0: India earn their first penalty corner but Harmanpreet Singh could not even beat the first runner and the change goes begging.
9th minute: India 0 Canada 0: Manpreet Singh puts in a fantastic cross from the left and Dilpreet manages to get a stick to it but the Canadian goalkeeper had little trouble in kicking the ball away.
6th minute: India 0 Canada 0: India have been happy to keep possession have keep the pace of the match down so far. They have made a few forays from the right but nothing that could trouble the Canadian defence.
6.57 pm: PR Sreejesh is back under the bar for India after visiting his hometown to meet his father, who was hospitalised a few days ago. India has lined up in the same aggressive manner as playing safe could be detrimental.
6.40 pm: Here is how the Pool C looks after the Belgium vs South Africa match. As of now Belgium tops the group with seven points. But for that to change, India just needs to beat Canada and they would get a direct entry in the quarterfinals. Both India and Belgium now have a goal difference of 5 and a win for India by any margin would only improve that margin for the hosts.
6.35 pm: Belgium win their last Group C encounter against South Africa 5-1. And the Indian team waiting in the wings would have heaved a sigh of relief after Belgium was denied a sixth goal against South Africa as the hooter went off before the ball crossed the goalline. Had Belgium scored the sixth goal, India would have needed to win by two goals to maintain a better goal difference and pip the Rio Olympics silver medallist for the top spot.
6.30 pm: India came into the World Cup Group with the primary aim to avoid the cross-over muddle and qualify directly for the quarterfinals. And Harendra Singh and his men would have destiny in their own hands when they face Canada in the third and last group encounter.
India began their campaign with a bang, defeating South Africa 5-0 in a one-sided encounter. Though they were held to a 2-2 draw thanks to a late equaliser from higher ranked Belgium, the Indian team would be confident about getting the better of Canada and making sure that there are no hiccups in achieving their primary goal.
And this is what Harendra had to say in his pre-match comments.