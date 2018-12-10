Former India captain Sourav Ganguly Monday said Virat Kohli and Co will have to fight hard to win their maiden series in Australia.

India took a 1-0 lead against Australia after clinching a 31-run win in the opening Test. Australia’s lower order led by Nathan Lyon had sniffed victory before being eventually bowled out for 291 on the final day.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a 123 runs in India’s first innings a total of 250 and he followed it up with another half-century in the second innings.

Congratulating Team India, Ganguly said: “It’s a great win. This will be a hard-fought and highly competitive series. All the matches will be result-oriented.”

India’s best finish in Australia has been a 1-1 draw under Ganguly in 2003-’04. In that series as well, India had taken a lead in Adelaide, the second Test after the first was drawn with Ganguly as captain. Rahul Dravid had scored a double century on that occasion and a 72 in the final innings.

The second Test of the four-match Test series will begin at Perth from December 14.

(With inputs from PTI)