India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma reportedly gave up their business class seats on the flight from Adelaide to Perth to a couple of India’s fast bowlers, so that they can be comfortable ahead of the second Test starting Friday.

The Indian team flew out of Adelaide on Tuesday, a day after winning the first Test against Australia by a narrow 31-run margin. The flight duration from Adelaide to Perth is around three-and-a-half hours.

India played three pace bowlers in Adelaide – Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. It wasn’t clear which two of the three benefitted from Kohli and Sharma’s generosity.

Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide - Perth !! Danger Australia .. Not only are the quicks more relaxed .. The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 11, 2018

A very happy anniversary to Virat and Anushka. Nice mood to celebrate it in after yesterday's result. Was good to see them give up their seats in business class for the fast bowlers who needed the comfort on a long flight. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 11, 2018

Recovery is key! Virat Kohli & his wife gave up their seats in business to allow the quicks to travel in comfort to Perth.



The flight attendant was brilliant when Kohli asked permission - she laughed “no! I go for Australia!” before helping them out. #ilovecricket@FoxCricket — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) December 10, 2018

India head coach Ravi Shastri had also called for the team’s pacers to take sufficient rest ahead of the Perth Test.

“They have to rest up, to hell with the nets,” he told Indian broadcaster Sony on Monday after the first Test win.

“You just go there, mark your attendance and get away to the hotel. We know the Perth track is quick, it’s a drop in surface, there will be something there for the fast bowlers.”

While India have started the tour of Australia well with a victory in the first Test – something that has never happened before – a win in Perth would mean they cannot lose the four-match series.