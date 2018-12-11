India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma reportedly gave up their business class seats on the flight from Adelaide to Perth to a couple of India’s fast bowlers, so that they can be comfortable ahead of the second Test starting Friday.
The Indian team flew out of Adelaide on Tuesday, a day after winning the first Test against Australia by a narrow 31-run margin. The flight duration from Adelaide to Perth is around three-and-a-half hours.
India played three pace bowlers in Adelaide – Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. It wasn’t clear which two of the three benefitted from Kohli and Sharma’s generosity.
India head coach Ravi Shastri had also called for the team’s pacers to take sufficient rest ahead of the Perth Test.
“They have to rest up, to hell with the nets,” he told Indian broadcaster Sony on Monday after the first Test win.
“You just go there, mark your attendance and get away to the hotel. We know the Perth track is quick, it’s a drop in surface, there will be something there for the fast bowlers.”
While India have started the tour of Australia well with a victory in the first Test – something that has never happened before – a win in Perth would mean they cannot lose the four-match series.