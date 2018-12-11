Over 750 boxers, including 300 in the women’s section, will participate in the second junior National Championships under the Boxing Federation of India ambit, beginning at the Chandigarh University, Mohali.

The event, organised by the Punjab Boxing Association gives an opportunity to the young pugilists, representing 30 states in 13 weight categories to come up through the ranks.

While intensity among the pugilists will be something to watch out for, Punjab boxer Khushi, a silver medallist in the Nation’s Cup at Serbia, earlier this year will be packing punches in the 70 kg class.

Last year’s national champion and gold medallist in Serbia, N Baby Rojisana (52Kg) from Manipur, Arundhati Choudhary and Mitika Sanjay Gunele (66kg) from Rajasthan and Maharashtra respectively will also be a part of the event.

Among the boys, Vinit Kumar (75kg), medallist in Asian Junior Championship in 2017 will be representing Haryana. SSCB boxers and gold medalists in Serbia, K Sanjit Singh (46 kg) and Biswamitra (48 kg) will aim for no less than gold. Khelo India gold medallist, Ajay Kumar of Haryana will be throwing in his punches in the 60kg category.

The first edition of the boys Nationals was held in Guwahati in 2017 and the girls nationals was held in Rohtak.