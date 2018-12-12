New Premier Badminton League franchise Pune7Aces have roped in Mumbai-based shuttler Harsheel Dani to replace the injured Sony Dwi Kuncoro for their debut season, starting later this month.

Sony has sustained either a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) tear or an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear, while training earlier this week. The nature of the injury is still unknown as he will undergo an MRI scan which is scheduled later this week, according to a press release.

The 34-year-old Indonesian, who was purchased by the franchise for Rs 10 lakh, has withdrawn his participation from PBL.

Dani, a 22-year-old left-handed shuttler, is currently ranked 133rd in the world. He has struggled with injuries in the recent past and was out of action for over six months earlier this year after undergoing an ankle surgery.

However, Dani is slowly making his way back after returning to the circuit in July. He recently reached the round of 16 of the Syed Modi International after beating the experienced Ajay Jayaram. He eventually lost to China’s Zhou Zeqi.

Having trained at the Uday Pawar Badminton Academy in Mumbai, Dani has been in a good shape this year. He won the Ghana International Series title and was a runner-up at the Polish International Series, losing to Germany’s Kai Schafer by 14-21, 22-20, 9-21 in the title clash.

“I am extremely excited to be part of the Pune7Aces team and I would give my best to this team every time I step on the court,” said Dani, who will join the likes of Carolina Marin, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Brice Leverdez and Mathias Boe in the Pune7Aces squad.

“I am going to make the most of this opportunity and enjoy every moment of it. I am in it to win it and with Pune7Aces I am surely aiming to win the league,” added Dani, who played for the Mumbai Rockets in the second PBL season.

Pune7Aces coach Joachim Persson said that Dani is “a promising player with immense talent”, adding that the 22-year-old has the potential to take this team the extra mile.

“We went ahead with this young talent because of his willing to give more and his recent performances is proof of how hard working he is,” Persson said.

“This is what we always want players to do. We want them to give them what is best for the team and we see that potential in Harsheel.

“We chose him over a pool of international players because we wanted to give him this opportunity to continue his run of form with us.

“I wish Sony a speedy recovery, his experience would have surely helped us in great deal. We look forward to see him the next edition of PBL,” he added.

Pune7Aces will face Hyderabad Hunters in their opening game of the fourth edition of PBL in Mumbai on December 22, 2018.