Ricky Ponting and his Australian team were on a 16-match winning run going into this Test match in Perth in 2008. The Aussies had gone 2-0 up in the series and were playing in an arena that witnessed opponents wilt and wither in the first session, leave alone a day.

The fiery backdrop to the Perth Test added to the spectacle. India succumbed to a heartbreaking defeat in Sydney following a number of dubious umpiring decisions. After the Australians alleged racism against off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble’s side nearly aborted the tour mid-way before being convinced to stay.

Australia’s stunning record at the WACA, Perth – having not lost there in more than a decade at the time – did nothing to sap India’s spirits. The visitors played like a team on a mission and were on the driver’s seat after setting Australia a daunting 413-run target.

Early on day four, Ponting and Michael Hussey stabilised Australia after losing their openers. India were getting twitchy with more than a day left in the game and the batsmen slowly but steadily getting their eye in. But Ponting was repeatedly forced into playing a false shot by Ishant, just 19 years and three Test matches old at the time.

The youngster could not believe his luck. As for Ponting, it was nothing new to see the two-time World Cup winning captain labour at the crease in the early part of the innings. Using a scrambled seam and pitching it on good length from slightly wide of the crease, the ball hissed, darted, seamed, but missed the stumps or Ponting’s outside edge.

Ishant had bowled a long spell and was understandably looking spent. After a meeting with fellow senior pros — prompted by Virender Sehwag — Kumble could be heard saying ek aur daalega (Will you bowl one more over?) to his youngest teammate.

The India captain realised how important the wicket was; lunch was only 20 minutes away. Then, Ponting’s defence was finally breached; he was forced to fend at a delivery that was aimed at the top of off stump and Rahul Dravid at first slip did the rest. Ishant was cock-a-hoop. India knew they had bagged the big fish. Despite Australia’s lower order showing defiance, Sehwag, RP Singh and Irfan Pathan ensured that a revenge-fuelled historic win won’t be denied.

Watch that spell here: