Virat Kohli is no stranger to setting higher benchmarks when it comes to batting across formats. But on Friday in Perth in the final session of the second Test, the Indian captain took a brilliant catch that might just be as good if not better than the one Usman Khawaja took in Adelaide.

The two men who were supposed to compete with each other in the run-scoring charts, are now going head-to-head to decide who has taken the catch of the Australian summer.

While Khawaja flung himself to his left full length from gully to dismiss (none other than) Kohli in the first innings in Adelaide, it was Kohli’s turn to show what he’s got on Friday.

Ishant Sharma got one to shape back in from short of good length that bounced higher than Peter Handscomd anticipated. The batsman was cramped for room but decided to go for a cut short that took the outside edge and flew towards Kohli at second slip.

Just when you thought Handscomb earned himself a streaky four down to third man, Kohli jumped to his right, stretched his right hand out and plucked it out of thin air.

His celebration said it all.

Watch the video for yourself here:

So which one do you think was the better catch? Cast your vote here.