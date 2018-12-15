India’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the toast of the Women’s Big Bash League on Saturday as she took a stunning catch against Adelaide Strikers at Hobart.

The Sydney Thunder’s star ended the stay of Strikers’ opener Tahlia McGrath, who was trying to make the most of the Powerplay after being put in to bat. In the third over, she hit a length ball from Rene Farrell over mid-on.

But Harmanpreet Kaur was there, doing Harmanpreet Kaur things. The Indian T20I captain ran back, raised her arms and completed a tumbling, two-handed catch to dismiss her for one.

“What a catch, is there anything that she cannot do?” yelled the commentator as the Indian burst into a grin as she was congratulated by her teammates.

The slow-mo replay showed how Harmanpreet kept her eyes on the ball even as she put in the dive to catch it with both hands, a testament to her supreme fitness.

The Strikers ended up setting a target of 132 after Suzie Bates stood tall among the ruins with a superb unbeaten 79 ff 60. Harmanpreet got her team withing sniffing distance of a win with a brisk 33 off 22 which three stunning sixes.

Playing for the Sydney Thunders, Harmanpreet has had a good outing so far, scoring 45 and 56 in two matches and even taking a wicket.

WHAT A CATCH! 🙌 The Harmanpreet Kaur show continues in Hobart! 😱@CommBank | #WBBL04 pic.twitter.com/hRnbIamFgf — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) December 15, 2018

The blinder of a catch got Twitter talking as well.

Meanwhile in Hobart, Harmanpreet Kaur does Harmanpreet Kaur thingd https://t.co/iFDIs8gBq0 — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) December 15, 2018

The catch Harmanpreet Kaur has taken is definitely a wow moment! #WBBL04 — Jamie Ramage (@famousstrauss) December 15, 2018

🙀that catch by Harmanpreet Kaur !! #WBBL04 — Dr Kat (@katdrkat) December 15, 2018