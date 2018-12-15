BWF World Tour Finals, semifinal live updates: PV Sindhu takes the first game 21-16 against Intanon
Can PV Sindhu end 2018 with a title?
Nozomi Okuhara awaits the winner of this semi-final in the title clash.
Live updates
Sindhu 21-16, 22-22 Intanon
Brilliant from Sindhu! Match point after a tremendous rally where she was on the back foot for the most part. And Intanon saves the match point. Nerve-wracking stuff at the moment.
Second game, Sindhu 21-16, 21-21 Intanon
Delightful from Sindhu! A backhand drop at the net. Two game points saved.
Second game, Sindhu 21-16, 20-20 Intanon
Sindhu saves a game point with an emphatic crosscourt overhead!
Abhijeet Kulkarni: It’s been a tactical slug-fest so far between Sindhu and Intanon. The Thai is banking on superior quality of her strokes to put pressure on Sindhu and then going for the kill. But Sindhu has managed to keep pace so far. 19-19 now
Second game, Sindhu 21-16, 19-19 Intanon
A lucky net chord for Intanon after going defensive work by Sindhu and we are still level at 19-19.
Second game, Sindhu 21-16, 18-18 Intanon
PV Sindhu’s lift goes wrong after a brilliant drop from Intanon, who finishes off with a smash. Back level in this second game!
Second game, Sindhu 21-16, 18-16 Intanon
Wow, and then Intanon misses a golden chance to go two ahead with a poor miss. Smash goes wide with the point there for the taking. She can’t quite believe it. And then two errors from the Thai after that and Sindhu has a lead again. The match turned there quickly!
Second game, Sindhu 21-16, 15-15 Intanon
Loudest “Come on!” yet from PV Sindhu as she retakes a two-point lead. That’s followed by a couple of poor rallies from Sindhu, and we are back level.
Second game, Sindhu 21-16, 14-11 Intanon
Four points on the trot after the break for Sindhu, including a lovely overhead down-the-line.
Abhijeet Kulkarni: Intanon fights back from a 0-4, 7-10 deficit to take 11-10 lead in the second game. The Thai began attacking Sindhu’s body a lot more and was more comfortable tossing the shuttle up than in the first game
Second game, Sindhu 21-16, 10-11 Intanon
Never count Intanon out! From trailing 0-4, the Thai shuttler takes a 11-10 lead into the break. Superb fightback. Not much Sindhu could do to counter her aggression in that phase.
Second game, Sindhu 21-16, 10-9 Intanon
WHAT A RALLY! Both players mixing defense with attack and it takes a brilliant down-the-line from Intanon to win the point. Great badminton. 29 shots, longest of the match.
Second game, Sindhu 21-16, 7-7 Intanon
Intanon’s aggression is paying off at the moment. A powerful smash lands on the other side after hitting the net chord. Another powerful shot at Sindhu’s body, makes it 7-7! A rare yell on court from the Thai shuttler.
Second game, Sindhu 21-16, 6-3 Intanon
Intanon is turning on her aggression now. Going for a series of body smashes, it’d seem. Fights back in the second game to make it 3-5. But Sindhu steps up and sends down a booming smash to make it 6-3!
Second game, Sindhu 21-16, 4-0 Intanon
Wow, in the blink of an eye Sindhu has a four point lead in the second game.
Abhijeet Kulkarni: In Guangzhou, Sindhu has been exceptional in using her height to intercept flat pushes and lifts to play quick half smashes and she does that again against Ratchanok quite well to take the opening game 21-16
First game, Sindhu 21-16 Intanon
First game, PV Sindhu! Error from Intanon. Four game points for Sindhu. She needs just one to draw the first blood. Intanon has blown hot and cold, Sindhu has been the more consistent of the two and it showed.
First game, Sindhu 19-15 Intanon
Wonderful overhead crosscourt flick by Sindhu and she’s inching ahead again. Completely wrong footed the Thai there. Exchange of serves follow and Sindhu takes a 4-point lead with a powerful down the line smash.
First game, Sindhu 15-13 Intanon
A brilliant rally that Intanon mostly dominated ends with a wild forehand from the Thai shuttler! Sindhu rewarded for her patience. Longest rally of the match so far.
First game, Sindhu 12-12 Intanon
Intanon plays a delightful angle at the net and a service error from Sindhu makes it all square once again.
First game, Sindhu 11-9 Intanon
PV Sindhu has the lead at the mid-game interval. Both players have had a mixed start by Sindhu ahead thanks to fewer errors. Time for some advice from Gopichand.
It’s been a mixed bag show from Sindhu so far. Intanon is looking to push her to the back court to nullify the court conditions and the Indian has been guilty of trying to hurry a bit to find a winner. 11-9 in her favour still
First game, Sindhu 10-7 Intanon
Sindhu started well, but every time she has pulled ahead by a point or two Intanon comes back. Wayward in that phase from Sindhu as it become 7-7. Sindhu once again puts a run together to take a 10-7 lead.
First game, Sindhu 7-5 Intanon
Sindhu gets her nose in the front again. Good start from the Indian shuttler.
Abhijeet Kulkarni: The side from which Sindhu started the match seems to be a better side to attack, at least that is how it looked in the earlier mixed doubles semifinal. The Indian would be keen to exploit that advantage if any to draw first blood.
First game, Sindhu 4-4 Intanon
Long rally ends with a judgement error from Sindhu. Intanon follows that up with a lovely drop. Back level.
First game, Sindhu 4-2 Intanon
Two sharp rallies to get us going, players exchange serves. Error from Sindhu gives Intanon the serve back and then Sindhu wins three points in a row to take a 4-2 lead.
10.59 am: Here we go! The match is underway.
10.56 am: PV Sindhu. Ratchanok Intanon. A spot awaits in the final against Nozomi Okuhara. The players are out on the court. Can PV Sindhu finish 2018 on a high?
Intanon leads the head-to-head against Sindhu (4-3) but Sindhu won the last meeting between the two in Indian Open earlier this year. Sindhu has won the last two encounters between the two and the only one this year. But more importantly she has looked on song in Guangzhou and if she can maintain that stroke quality then she would be difficult to beat.
10.50 am: Next match is Sindhu’s. Almost time.
10:45 am: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog for the Badminton World Tour semifinal between PV Sindhu and Ratchanok Intanon (followed by Shi Yuqi vs Sameer Verma just a while later).
Sindhu pulled off a shock at the badminton World Tour Finals on Thursday as she fought back to defeat top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying for the first time in over two years. Sindhu sank to her knees at the end of an exhausting 14-21, 21-16, 21-18 victory over the Taiwanese in 62 enthralling minutes in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.
The 23-year-old, a silver medallist at the Rio Olympics in 2016, then defeated Beiwen Zhang to make it three wins out of three in Group A of the $1.5 million end-of-year showpiece to seal her place in the last four.
Sindhu is looking for her first title in 2018, and with Tai Tzu Ying retiring hurt ahead of the semis, she has a real chance in the season-ending event.
Later, Sameer takes on All England champion for a shot at reaching the final in what has been a memorable year for him.