Hockey World Cup semi-final, England vs Belgium Live Updates: Gougnard gives Red Lions 2-0 lead
The Olympic silver medallists eye their first final berth while the English eye their first final since 1986.
Both teams have been in fine form in the World Cup but beating the mighty Germans will give them the edge in this contest.
Live updates
Half-time.
England 0-2 Belgium
Danny Kerry’s side have been outclassed by the irrepressible Belgians, who were all over the English in the final third. England need to show more bite in attack or kiss the World Cup final goodbye. Belgians would hope Dockier’s miss wouldn’t come back to haunt them. It has been one-way traffic so far.
3 minutes left in Q2:
WHAT A MISS. Dockier was free at the English goalmouth and he inexplicably can’t deflect the ball into the net. What a golden opportunity that was for the Red Lions to triple their lead. The English defence, once again, had no answer to Belgium’s counter attack.
5 minutes left in Q2: Calnan is trying hard to pierce through the right side of Belgium’s circle but yet again, there is no way through.
7 minutes left in Q2: England have their task cut out here. Kina on the left has been a constant menace in this half and the white shirts flood around him.
11 minutes left in Q2:
GOAL! Belgium 2-0 England (Simon Gougnard)
Belgians capitalise on penalty corners once again. Denayer’s strike was blocked and Gougnard from an acute angle make no mistake. The red shirts are running away with this one.
12 minutes left in Q2: Belgium have a penalty corner. Charlier was tripped. Danger again for England
14 minutes left in Q2: England start well. Waller made three Belgian defenders look invisible with a superb turn and passes it to Barry Middleton. The 34-year-old goes on a purposeful run before being halted in his tracks inside the Belgian circle.
End of 1st quarter: England could have nearly been 0-2 down. Belgium have shown plenty of bite going forward and with the brilliant Tom Boon, can create something out of thin air. England need to be a lot better across the pitch. Even in attack, they have looked slightly bereft of ideas.
1 minute left in Q1: Off the bar! Tom Boon is on fire and yet another deflection sees the ball bounce off the frame of the goal. The goalkeeper was left flat-footed and England could have nearly been 0-2 down.
3 minutes left in Q1: There is a little more urgency in England’s attack, having gone behind early in the game. Belgium are happy to let the English see more of the ball so far.
GOAL! Belgium 1-0 England (Tom Boon)
7 minutes left in Q1: Stunning move by the Belgians, powering through the left from a counter-attack that left England’s defence in disarray. Tom Boon gets his third of the tournament with a close-range deflection. The red shirts are up and away.
8 minutes left in Q1: Charlier goes on a terrific run, galloping at the heart of the English defence. A foul is given against him, though,
10 minutes left in Q1: It’s been a slow start from England, biding their time before launching an attack. Calnan scuttles away on the right inside the Belgian circle but the red shirts swarm around him and see it out.
12 minutes left in Q1: Belgians post the first bit of threat with Denayer driving through the right flank. England see out the danger.
3:56 pm: National anthems time. England to start.
The teams are taking the field. The Kalinga stadium, which was packed to the rafters on Thursday, is only half-full. Plenty of empty seats, understandably so.
Belgium have reached the semi-final for the first time in their history. They are one of the most improved sides in recent times. England are eyeing their the summit spot for the first time since 1986, where they were hosts.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first semi-final match between Belgium and England at Bhubaneshwar. England are peaking at the right time after a sluggish start to the tournament and face the ever-improving Belgium side in all European-clash. Belgium are one of the most improved sides in the world, and had a stunning run in 2016 Olympics, where they reached the finals.
They have been clinical in all their games so far, except for the second half against India. They prevailed over two-time champions Germany in the quarter-final. With ten minutes to go, Tom Boon got the decisive goal. England can’t be taken lightly and have quietly gone on a good run. They came into their own after beating Olympic champions Argentina in the quarter-final. The English are chasing their first final since 1986.