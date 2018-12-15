Captain Virat Kohli led an Indian fightback on day two of the second Test against Australia at Perth on Saturday.
At stumps, the visitors had overcome a terrible start and were 172/3, still trailing the Australian first innings total of 326 by 154 runs with seven wickets in hand.
The imperious Kohli was unbeaten on 82 and shaping as the major stumbling block for Australia, with Ajinkya Rahane also in fine touch on 51, the pair having added 90 for the third wicket.
Despite India losing both their openers early, Kohli looked comfortable from the moment he strode to the crease, a crisp on-drive from the second ball he faced from Hazlewood racing to the boundary.
His only real moment of concern came on 22, when he left a delivery from spinner Nathan Lyon and the ball just bounced over the bails.
Kohli faced 181 balls and hit nine fours, with a 25th Test century firmly in his sights on a wicket showing few of the devils of the first day.
Rahane hit six fours in 103 and had the honour of hitting the first Test match six at the new venue.
