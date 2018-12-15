Captain Virat Kohli led an Indian fightback on day two of the second Test against Australia at Perth on Saturday.

At stumps, the visitors had overcome a terrible start and were 172/3, still trailing the Australian first innings total of 326 by 154 runs with seven wickets in hand.

The imperious Kohli was unbeaten on 82 and shaping as the major stumbling block for Australia, with Ajinkya Rahane also in fine touch on 51, the pair having added 90 for the third wicket.

Despite India losing both their openers early, Kohli looked comfortable from the moment he strode to the crease, a crisp on-drive from the second ball he faced from Hazlewood racing to the boundary.

His only real moment of concern came on 22, when he left a delivery from spinner Nathan Lyon and the ball just bounced over the bails.

Kohli faced 181 balls and hit nine fours, with a 25th Test century firmly in his sights on a wicket showing few of the devils of the first day.

Rahane hit six fours in 103 and had the honour of hitting the first Test match six at the new venue.

Twitter was full or praise for the two Indian batsmen:

Fantastic innings so far from Virat Kohli and great support from Rahane. Has been some great viewing for a Test Match Cricket lover. Grit, fight and exemplary courage #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hoVQ13dDvK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 15, 2018

Good fightback by India after being 8-2. Admirable grit by Pujara and a very important partnership between Kohli and Rahane. Hope these two continue to bat solidly tomorrow. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/VFg8ETDJMN — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 15, 2018

The pitch played a bit better today..

but how good did Rahane and Kohli played!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

I hope our batsmen again watch.. no holding out at 3rd man.. no silly ramps to 3rd man. Or late cuts off Lyon. Just good old discipline. #elitehonesty #AUSvIND — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) December 15, 2018

The big thing or difference I have noticed.. is that the Indian batsmen read length better .. particularly Kohli, Pujara and Rahane.. simple footwork.. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) December 15, 2018

A Great contest btw bat & ball is going on in Perth’s newest Test venue..Indn Capt/v Capt combining well not to make batting look an easy vocation but worth every bit in terms o a ‘fight’ Royale..Fab stuff isolating Test Crkt frm every other gimmick..!!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) December 15, 2018

Excellent cricket and batsmanship of the highest quality from Kohli and Rahane. Australia never flagged and that added to the intensity — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 15, 2018

If you love test cricket, you would have loved what you saw today. If you don't, you might say hardly anything happened!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 15, 2018

The thing about Virat Kohli is that a contest just turns him on. He actually relishes the prospect of a tough pitch — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) December 15, 2018

Kohli 82 not out. He’s got 26 runs through cover and mid-off. 30 runs through mid-on and midwicket. On-drives, straight-drives, cover-drives - he simply aced them. A rare batsman. A rare innings — Sidvee (@sidvee) December 15, 2018

Virat Kohli has done some immense things, but that innings today is right up there. At any point if he had been dismissed, India were probably cooked. They still might be tomorrow, but there's a look in Kohli's eyes of a man on a mission #AUSvIND — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 15, 2018

The bowlers should definitely let Kohli have the business class seat on the flight back. #AUSvIND — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) December 15, 2018

Cummins going wicketless today is the worst crime seen in Australia since the heyday of Christopher Skase. #AUSvIND — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) December 15, 2018

Top knock by @ajinkyarahane88. With masterly Kohli as anchor, India’s much-vaunted middle order pulling the team out of trouble and into a position of strength if the current pair remains unseparated till close — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 15, 2018

Magnificent day of Test Cricket ... bloody loved it ... Still rather be in the Aussie camp ... Just ... #AUSvIND #Perth — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 15, 2018