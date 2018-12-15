Tarek Momen will headline the CCI International squash tournament that will be played in Mumbai from January 8 to 12.

The world number four from Egypt will be joined by compatriot and world number five Marwan ElShorbagy, who will be taking part in his first tournament of the season, local boy Saurav Ghosal and England’s former world number one James Willstrop.

Ghosal is the defending champion at the PSA Silver tournament and will like to make it two in a row. He had defeated Switzerland’s world number 20 Nicolas Mueller in straight games last year. Mueller is also back for this year’s tournament.

World number 70 Ramit Tandon and tournament wildcard Aditya Jagtap will be the two other local players.

The draw is completed by Egypt’s Fares Dessouky, who is making a return after a long injury layoff and former world number three Omar Mosaad, also from Egypt. England’s former world number 12 Tom Richards will also be part of the tournament, which is the first PSA World Tour Silver tournament to take place in India under the new PSA Tour structure.