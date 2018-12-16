Virat Kohli started day three of the Perth Test against Australia in much the same way as he ended the second – with confidence and focus on getting his footwork right. The Indian skipper got to his 25th Test century with a lovely punch down the ground just after the second new ball was taken.

Only Don Bradman has taken fewer innings (68) to reach the 25-centuries mark. Kohli has needed just 127 innings to reach the mark which is three innings fewer than Sachin Tendulkar.

As always, his shot selection was impeccable.

The Indian skipper makes it a point to get his feet moving as early as possible in his innings and that usually pays dividend as it has done in this Test match so far where run-scoring hasn’t been easy.

Fewest innings to reach 25 centuries in Test cricket 68 - Don Bradman 127 - VIRAT KOHLI* 130 - Sachin Tendulkar 138 - Sunil Gavaskar 139 - Matthew Hayden

India lost Rahane early in the day but Kohli found some good support from Hanuma Vihari.

Kohli took 214 balls to get to his century. At that point, he had played 161 dot balls and taken 33 singles, 4 twos, 5 threes and 11 fours.

Kohli also equalled Tendulkar’s record of 6 centuries in Australia – the most by an Indian.