Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his first century of the ongoing Australia Test series, getting to his 25th ton on day three morning in Perth on Sunday.
This is Kohli’s first Test century in Perth and the 30-year-old got to the landmark with a magnificent straight drive.
In what has been a difficult pitch to read, Kohli played a near-chanceless innings to score India’s first Test century in Perth since Sachin Tendulkar’s famous knock in 1992.
Despite losing Ajinkya Rahane early in the session, Kohli went about his business with minimum fuss.
And when he got to his hundred he gestured that he lets the bat do the talking.
Kohli also became the second fastest cricketer to score 25 Test centuries, behind only Sir Don Bradman.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to another Kohli masterclass.