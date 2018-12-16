Indian captain Virat Kohli scored his first century of the ongoing Australia Test series, getting to his 25th ton on day three morning in Perth on Sunday.

This is Kohli’s first Test century in Perth and the 30-year-old got to the landmark with a magnificent straight drive.

In what has been a difficult pitch to read, Kohli played a near-chanceless innings to score India’s first Test century in Perth since Sachin Tendulkar’s famous knock in 1992.

Despite losing Ajinkya Rahane early in the session, Kohli went about his business with minimum fuss.

And when he got to his hundred he gestured that he lets the bat do the talking.

Kohli also became the second fastest cricketer to score 25 Test centuries, behind only Sir Don Bradman.

Fewest inngs to 25 Test 100s:

68 D Bradman

127 V KOHLI

130 S Tendulkar

138 S Gavaskar

139 M Hayden

147 G Sobers#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 16, 2018

Here’s how Twitter reacted to another Kohli masterclass.

Kohli batting on a different surface in Perth ?? What a PLAYER👌👌👌 what a 100 💪💪💪 captain leading from the front.. wah KING KOHLI wah.. keep it up @imVkohli @BCCI #AusvInd 2nd test — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 16, 2018

If anyone has seen a better player across all the different formats then I haven’t seen him .. @imVkohli is incredible ... Loved his ‘let the Bat do the talking ‘ celebration !! #AUSvIND #Perth — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 16, 2018

Congrats to @imVkohli on another magnificent 100. A completely different class to any other batsman playing international cricket & on the planet. An absolute joy to watch - well played ! India now have their noses ahead, 2nd new ball again an issue for the Aussies ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 16, 2018

A matter of time, quality 💯 from @imVkohli great skill, determination and focus by the India star! #AUDvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 16, 2018

Virat Kohli averages 65 as captain. That almost trumps all of his other incredible numbers. He simply leads from the front. #AUDvIND — Adam White (@White_Adam) December 16, 2018

It seems like each century that @imVkohli makes is more important than the previous one. It’s probably true in this case. I cannot think of any Indian batsmen who has done this with such stunning regularity. Hats off, skipper. #IndVAus — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) December 16, 2018

Pat Cummins' "brave, bold prediction" of Virat Kohli not scoring a century this series is done. 25th Test 100 for Virat Kohli, 7th against Australia #AUSvIND — Andrew Wu (@wutube) December 16, 2018

Should Virat Kohli be allowed to play with a talking bat? I say: no. #AUSvIND — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) December 16, 2018

He's made 25 and there have been some incredible knocks in there but Kohli will remember this with great fondness. It is a very special hundred. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 16, 2018

Not that India have played a lot of Tests in Perth, but first century by an Indian batsmen in a Perth Test since the 1992 Tendulkar century.#AUSvIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 16, 2018

tough hundreds in the same year in south africa, england and australia. something else this guy #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 16, 2018

Kohli, making it worth getting up at 2am since 2008. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) December 16, 2018

It looks like Kohli was suggesting he lets his bat do the talking with that gesture. He certainly has done that in this innings (along with plenty of others). #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 16, 2018

We all are in 21st century but Virat Kohli has already reached his 24th test ton.

Way ahead of time 🔥❤️#AUSvIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Yl0sa9vStR — Prajakta Bhawsar (@ViratsFangirl18) December 16, 2018