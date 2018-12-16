BWF Badminton World Tour Finals, live updates: It’s PV Sindhu v Nozomi Okuhara in the final
Live updates from the final match of the 2018 season.
Live updates
10.29 am: Sindhu has done so well reach finals regularlyin 2018 but what does she need to do to cross the finish line? Read here.
10.27 am: You know how they say “very little to choose between the two players/teams” in sport? The Sindhu vs Okuhara rivalry is the perfect example for that. Their overall H2H: 6-6 The last 6 meetings: 3-3
10.22 am: Brutal rallies, tired limbs, triumphant spirit — Okuhara vs Sindhu at Glasgow 2017 was a match for the ages. The Field’s Abhijeet Kulkarni was there to watch it live. Read here.
10.20 am: If we get a game half as good as the 2017 World Championships final, we’re in for a treat.
Throwback to that delightful epic here, in the words of Prem Panicker.
10.10 am: Sindhu credited her SF win to the improved mental strength despite making simple errors in the first game.
“Couple of times when I was leading and she came back, I would be nervous before,” she said. “But now I am comparatively much more stronger at it. Just focus on the next point. I tend to keep thinking and lose 2-3 points.”
The 23-year-old added that her improved mental strength and patience will be key in the final against Okuhara.
“Whenever we played, there were always long rallies. We had to be patient enough to be on the court as much as possible. Otherwise, with her there isn’t much strategy. I have to keep the shuttle in court,” she said.
Sindhu has a particularly good tournament in Guangzhou having defeated Akane Yamaguchi, world number one Tai Tzu Ying, Beiwen Zhang and now Intanon. But she said that against Okuhara, she will try to keep it simple.
“It’s going to be a long match and not going to be easy because we know each other’s game. Over there, we need a strategy and play accordingly,” she said.
In the semi-final against Intanon, Sindhu admitted being nervous and said that she treated every point as a do-or-die battle and finished off the match.
“I was thinking what’s going on. But I was patient and kept going. Even though it was mid-court, I was playing high toss or a drop or making a simple mistake. So I thought why not hit and see what will happen next. I was successful. It was a good finish overall,” she said.
Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of what is set to be another cracking game of badminton. It’s another major tournament final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara!
Sindhu stayed on course for a first title of 2018 with a dominating semi-final win over Ratchanok Intanon. Sindhu, who had lost in the final of the year-end event last season in Dubai, defeated Intanon 21-16, 25-23, before Sameer Verma fought hard but finished on the losing end of a 68-minute encounter against Shi Yuqi, who won 12-21, 22-20, 21-17.
In Sunday’s final, Sindhu would face 2017 world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who defeated her compatriot Akane Yamaguchi in straight games.