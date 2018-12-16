PV Sindhu finished her 2018 on the tour in style after beating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-17 to lift the BWF World Tour Finals crown on Sunday. She became the first Indian to win the season-ending tournament that features only the top eight players of the year.

This was also Sindhu’s first title of the year, ending a series of seven finals where she finished second on the podium.

While it did not go the distance like the 2017 World Championships final in Glasgow, this match was a high-quality after in the burgeoning rivalry between Sindhu and Okuhara. There were plenty of long rallies, the longest being 48 shots deep in the second game, and Sindhu had to be at her absolute best to cross the finish line.

Her reaction after the win said it all. She slumped to her knees, hands on her face. Then followed a warm embrace between the players. And finally a pat on the back from coach Gopichand.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the thrilling season finale.

Yes!!! @Pvsindhu1 becomes the first Indian to win the BWF World Tour Grand Finals beating @nozomi_o11 21-19, 21-17 in the finals👏



Watch the final winning point, great play by #Sindhu 🇮🇳💪



Big congrats to coach Gopichand, @Media_SAI @BAI_Media

OGQ is proud to support Sindhu! pic.twitter.com/OZdxTxiuFI — OGQ (@OGQ_India) December 16, 2018

PV Sindhu's big tournament finals:



Silver 2016 Olympics

Silver 2017 World Championships

Silver 2017 Super Series Finals

Silver 2018 Commonwealth Games

Silver 2018 World Championships

Silver 2018 Asian Games



GOLD 2018 World Tour Finals



WELL DONE AND WELL DESERVED!!! — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) December 16, 2018

Sindhu!!!!! CHAMPION!!!! So proud @Pvsindhu1 what a way to end the year 👏👏👏@OGQ_India — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) December 16, 2018

Absolutely delighted for @Pvsindhu1, a genuine world star. Very proud of you. Look forward to many more. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 16, 2018

Players to make finals in each of World Championship, Asian Games, and World Tour Finals in 2018:



- Zheng Siwei/Yaqiong (the invincibles)

- Sindhu

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

No one else. — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) December 16, 2018

there isn't an athlete i can think of in modern sport who deserves this golden moment more than @Pvsindhu1 - has been a torturous examination for her, all these questions about finals lost. she's always smiled through them. well played! — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 16, 2018

That reaction said it all!!! @Pvsindhu1 the monkey is off the back !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳👏👏👏 — Arun (@Armenon83) December 16, 2018

Massive win for Sindhu. As significant an achievement in Indian Badminton as Prakash's All England. — cornerd (@cornerd) December 16, 2018

GOLD! Sindhu you LEGEND! Sooooo happy🏅🏆🏸🇮🇳 Well played Okuhara and congratulations Gopi Sir👏 #Champion pic.twitter.com/tDcqd1s6PH — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) December 16, 2018

P V Sindhu beats Okuhara in the World Tour final in straight games. What a perfect way to end the year! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 16, 2018

Sindhu can't win in tense situation- Won against Akane saving 2 game pts.

Can't win against TTY-Proved wrong

Can only win if she wins 1st game-TTY

Can't win finals.

She bloody proved us wrong!🤧#BWFWorldTourFinals — Sagar (@Sagar2651) December 16, 2018

First ever World Tour title for @Pvsindhu1 and what a time to get it.

Ends a long drought, first title in 2018. 14th of her career.

Could open the floodgates of success for Sindhu in this second phase of her glorious career.#SindhuOkuhara#BWFWorldTourFinals — Anand Datla (@SportaSmile) December 16, 2018

After agonizingly losing 7 consecutive finals since Korean SS, Sindhu defeats an in-form Okuhara at World Tour Finals. — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) December 16, 2018