PV Sindhu finished her 2018 on the tour in style after beating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-17 to lift the BWF World Tour Finals crown on Sunday. She became the first Indian to win the season-ending tournament that features only the top eight players of the year.
This was also Sindhu’s first title of the year, ending a series of seven finals where she finished second on the podium.
While it did not go the distance like the 2017 World Championships final in Glasgow, this match was a high-quality after in the burgeoning rivalry between Sindhu and Okuhara. There were plenty of long rallies, the longest being 48 shots deep in the second game, and Sindhu had to be at her absolute best to cross the finish line.
Her reaction after the win said it all. She slumped to her knees, hands on her face. Then followed a warm embrace between the players. And finally a pat on the back from coach Gopichand.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the thrilling season finale.