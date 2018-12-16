Hockey World Cup, finals day, live: Australia score three early against England in bronze match
The Hockey World Cup comes to an end in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night.
Live updates
Half-Time: Australia 3-0 England
Australia are cruising. England’s defence was cut open with far too much ease yet again. Only a miracle can save the English from yet another rout.
2 minutes left in Q2: Off the post! Injury? What injury? Govers’s clever deflection after he was found free in front of goal nearly put Australia 4-0 up. Govers even started celebrating after getting the final touch.
4 minutes left in Q2: England are trying hard to get back in the contest. Their attack has a little more verve going forward but the final touch is missing. Meanwhile, Blake Govers is limping and that’s not good news for the Australians.
Second quarter: GOAL! ENG 0-3 AUS
A lot more urgency from England to begin the second quarter. However, they get caught on the counter by Australia, who score another lovely team goal. Tom Craig is the goal-scorer for the second time today. Australia up 3-0 early in the second quarter.
End of first quarter: ENG 0-2 AUS
Liam Ansell has a great shot on goal towards the end of the first quarter but Australia’s second-choice goalkeeper Tyler Lovell produces a superb save to keep his team two goals up.
First quarter: ENG 0-2 AUS
Australia continue to press despite scoring two early goals. England’s defenders are under a lot of pressure and are struggling to cope. The semi-final defeat seems to have really galvanised the Aussies.
First quarter: GOAL! ENG 0-2 AUS
Australia double their lead in no time, and all thanks to some sloppy defending from England. Tom Craig is the goal-scorer this time and the Aussies are already cruising. There’s still five minutes left in the first quarter.
First quarter: GOAL! ENG 0-1 AUS
Blake Govers makes amends for missing his penalty with a superb field goal moments later. Australia are into the lead early.
First quarter: ENG 0-0 AUS
England enjoy the early possession but Australia earn a penalty corner in the seventh minute. However, Blake Govers shoots well over the bar.
4.30 pm: We’re off in Bhubaneswar. Australia get the match underway...
4.23 pm: Could you believe that Australia actually lost in the semifinal last night? They will be in action first up against England.
4.18 pm: A special guest expected in Bhubaneswar today.
Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the last two matches at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018.
After weeks of action, the final two matches are here in Bhubaneswar. First, it’s Australia v England and that it is followed by Netherlands v Belgium, the title-decider.
Stay tuned for live updates from both the matches as the curtain comes down in Bhubaneswar.
Final preview: Netherlands v Belgium promises to be a cracker. Read here.