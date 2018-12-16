Quess East Bengal defeated Mohun Bagan 3-2 in an exciting Kolkata derby in the I-League at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan scored first when Omar El-Hussieny rounded Lalram Chullova to put it on a plate for Azharuddin Mallick who had the easiest of finishes to tap it home.

East Bengal hit back almost immediately as Landanmawia Ralte found himself between two defenders to sweep it past Sankar Roy. With suspicions of offside at first, it was a right call as replays showed.

The Red and Golds then took the lead as a sharp move ended with Jobby Justin slamming the ball home with an overhead kick. It was a good finish from the Kerala striker, who has been in fine form this I-League season.

Kingsley Obumneme then got himself sent off for a second yellow as Mohun Bagan’s troubles on the pitch piled up. It was Dan Mawia again, who got on the end of a Lalrindika Ralte free-kick. The ex-Aizawl man’s header was saved by Sankar Roy but he buried the rebound to send the East Bengal fans into delirium.

Mohun Bagan were then afforded a lifeline when Dipanda Dicka capitalised on a mistake by Chullova to score past Rakshit Dagar in the East Bengal goal. The Red and Golds held on for the win to ensure they stayed within touching distance of leaders Chennai City.