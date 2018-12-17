Only 70 spots are up for grabs at the Indian Premier League’s player auction for the 2019 season with 348 players making the final cut for the event that is set be held in Jaipur on Tuesday.

While 1,003 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

List of Capped Players as per their base price Base Price (INR) Total players Indian players Overseas players 2 crore 9 - 9 1.5 crore 10 1 9 1 crore 19 4 15 75 lakh 18 2 16 50 lakh 62 18 44 Courtesy: BCCI

List of Uncapped Players per their base price Base Price (INR) Total players Indian players Overseas players 40 lakh 7 - 7 30 lakh 8 5 3 20 lakh 213 196 17 Courtesy: BCCI

Here’s the complete list of players retained by franchises.

No Indian cricketer figures in the highest reserve price bracket of Rs 2 crore.

Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, Sam Curran and D’Arcy Short have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore.

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat, last season’s top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Former Kings XI Punjab all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel have set their base price at Rs 1 crore along with KKR’s Wriddhiman Saha. Yuvraj was bought by KXIP at his base price of Rs 2 crore last year before the franchise released him ahead of the auction.

Paceman Mohammed Shami has set his base price at Rs 1 crore while Ishant Sharma and Naman Ojha will invite the first bid at Rs 75 lakh.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Manoj Tiwary, Hanuma Vihari, Gurkeerat Singh and Mohit Sharma have set their base price at Rs 50 lakh.

Marquee players (Base price Rs 2 crore) Corey Anderson Sam Curran Colin Ingram Lasith Malinga Shaun Marsh Angelo Matthews Brendon McCullum D'arcy Short Chris Woakes

Pujara and Ishant are two interesting names in the list of capped Indian players available.

Here’s the complete list.

Capped Indian players in the auction Players Specialisation Reserve price (In Rs lakh) Jaydev Unadkat BOWLER 150 Axar Patel ALL-ROUNDER 100 Yuvraj Singh ALL-ROUNDER 100 Wriddhiman Saha WICKETKEEPER 100 Mohammad Shami BOWLER 100 Naman Ojha WICKETKEEPER 75 Ishant Sharma BOWLER 75 Cheteshwar Pujara BATSMAN 50 Manoj Tiwary BATSMAN 50 Hanuma Vihari BATSMAN 50 Gurkeerat Singh ALL-ROUNDER 50 Varun Aaron BOWLER 50 Mohit Sharma BOWLER 50 Rahul Sharma BOWLER 50 Saurabh Tiwary BATSMAN 50 Rishi Dhawan ALL-ROUNDER 50 Parvez Rasool ALL-ROUNDER 50 Mithun Abhimanyu BOWLER 50 R Vinay Kumar BOWLER 50 Barinder Sran BOWLER 50 Faiz Fazal BATSMAN 50 Irfan Pathan ALL-ROUNDER 50 Manpreet Grewal BOWLER 50 Ashoke Dinda BOWLER 50 Sudeep Tyagi BOWLER 50

Another big factor in the auction on Tuesday is going to be the availability of players for the complete duration of the league. Except New Zealand and West Indies, all other boards have restricted the availability of their players. Australia and England players (especially those in the ODI World Cup scheme of things) are likely to spend the least time in the league.

Breakdown of foreign players by country Country Number of players Australia 23 West Indies 18 England 18 New Zealand 13 South Africa 26 Sri Lanka 7 Associate (Netherlands, USA) 2 Afghanistan 8 Ireland 1 Bangladesh 2 Zimbabwe 2 Total 120

The following are the most expensive foreign players in the auction. JP Duminy, Moises Henriques are two prominent names who have their base prices listed below Rs 1.5 crore.

Prominent foreigners apart from marquee players Player Specialty Base price (in Rs lakh) Alex Hales BATSMAN 150 Jonny Bairstow WICKETKEEPER 150 Morne Morkel BOWLER 150 Dale Steyn BOWLER 150 Rilee Rossouw BATSMAN 150 Luke Wright BATSMAN 150 James Faulkner ALL-ROUNDER 150 Alex Carey WICKETKEEPER 150 Liam Dawson ALL-ROUNDER 150

Armaan Jaffer, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan are three among the 100-plus uncapped Indian players who could have a few suitors in the auction.