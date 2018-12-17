Only 70 spots are up for grabs at the Indian Premier League’s player auction for the 2019 season with 348 players making the final cut for the event that is set be held in Jaipur on Tuesday.

While 1,003 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

List of Capped Players as per their base price

Base Price (INR) Total players Indian players Overseas players
2 crore 9 - 9
1.5 crore 10 1 9
1 crore 19 4 15
75 lakh 18 2 16
50 lakh 62 18 44
Courtesy: BCCI

List of Uncapped Players per their base price

Base Price (INR) Total players Indian players Overseas players
40 lakh 7 - 7
30 lakh 8 5 3
20 lakh 213 196 17
Courtesy: BCCI

Here’s the complete list of players retained by franchises.

No Indian cricketer figures in the highest reserve price bracket of Rs 2 crore.

Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, Sam Curran and D’Arcy Short have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore.

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat, last season’s top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

Former Kings XI Punjab all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel have set their base price at Rs 1 crore along with KKR’s Wriddhiman Saha. Yuvraj was bought by KXIP at his base price of Rs 2 crore last year before the franchise released him ahead of the auction.

Paceman Mohammed Shami has set his base price at Rs 1 crore while Ishant Sharma and Naman Ojha will invite the first bid at Rs 75 lakh.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Manoj Tiwary, Hanuma Vihari, Gurkeerat Singh and Mohit Sharma have set their base price at Rs 50 lakh.

Marquee players (Base price Rs 2 crore)
Corey Anderson
Sam Curran
Colin Ingram
Lasith Malinga
Shaun Marsh
Angelo Matthews
Brendon McCullum
D'arcy Short
Chris Woakes

Pujara and Ishant are two interesting names in the list of capped Indian players available.

Here’s the complete list.

Capped Indian players in the auction

Players Specialisation Reserve price (In Rs lakh)
Jaydev Unadkat BOWLER 150
Axar Patel ALL-ROUNDER 100
Yuvraj Singh ALL-ROUNDER 100
Wriddhiman Saha WICKETKEEPER 100
Mohammad Shami BOWLER 100
Naman Ojha WICKETKEEPER 75
Ishant Sharma BOWLER 75
Cheteshwar Pujara BATSMAN 50
Manoj Tiwary BATSMAN 50
Hanuma Vihari BATSMAN 50
Gurkeerat Singh ALL-ROUNDER 50
Varun Aaron BOWLER 50
Mohit Sharma BOWLER 50
Rahul Sharma BOWLER 50
Saurabh Tiwary BATSMAN 50
Rishi Dhawan ALL-ROUNDER 50
Parvez Rasool ALL-ROUNDER 50
Mithun Abhimanyu BOWLER 50
R Vinay Kumar BOWLER 50
Barinder Sran BOWLER 50
Faiz Fazal BATSMAN 50
Irfan Pathan ALL-ROUNDER 50
Manpreet Grewal BOWLER 50
Ashoke Dinda BOWLER 50
Sudeep Tyagi BOWLER 50

Another big factor in the auction on Tuesday is going to be the availability of players for the complete duration of the league. Except New Zealand and West Indies, all other boards have restricted the availability of their players. Australia and England players (especially those in the ODI World Cup scheme of things) are likely to spend the least time in the league.

Breakdown of foreign players by country

Country Number of players
Australia 23
West Indies 18
England 18
New Zealand 13
South Africa 26
Sri Lanka 7
Associate (Netherlands, USA) 2
Afghanistan 8
Ireland 1
Bangladesh 2
Zimbabwe 2
Total 120

The following are the most expensive foreign players in the auction. JP Duminy, Moises Henriques are two prominent names who have their base prices listed below Rs 1.5 crore.

Prominent foreigners apart from marquee players

Player Specialty Base price (in Rs lakh)
Alex Hales BATSMAN 150
Jonny Bairstow WICKETKEEPER 150
Morne Morkel BOWLER 150
Dale Steyn BOWLER 150
Rilee Rossouw BATSMAN 150
Luke Wright BATSMAN 150
James Faulkner ALL-ROUNDER 150
Alex Carey WICKETKEEPER 150
Liam Dawson ALL-ROUNDER 150

Armaan Jaffer, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan are three among the 100-plus uncapped Indian players who could have a few suitors in the auction.