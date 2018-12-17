Only 70 spots are up for grabs at the Indian Premier League’s player auction for the 2019 season with 348 players making the final cut for the event that is set be held in Jaipur on Tuesday.
While 1,003 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.
List of Capped Players as per their base price
|Base Price (INR)
|Total players
|Indian players
|Overseas players
|2 crore
|9
|-
|9
|1.5 crore
|10
|1
|9
|1 crore
|19
|4
|15
|75 lakh
|18
|2
|16
|50 lakh
|62
|18
|44
List of Uncapped Players per their base price
|Base Price (INR)
|Total players
|Indian players
|Overseas players
|40 lakh
|7
|-
|7
|30 lakh
|8
|5
|3
|20 lakh
|213
|196
|17
Here’s the complete list of players retained by franchises.
No Indian cricketer figures in the highest reserve price bracket of Rs 2 crore.
Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews, Sam Curran and D’Arcy Short have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore.
Pacer Jaydev Unadkat, last season’s top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack of local players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
Former Kings XI Punjab all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel have set their base price at Rs 1 crore along with KKR’s Wriddhiman Saha. Yuvraj was bought by KXIP at his base price of Rs 2 crore last year before the franchise released him ahead of the auction.
Paceman Mohammed Shami has set his base price at Rs 1 crore while Ishant Sharma and Naman Ojha will invite the first bid at Rs 75 lakh.
Cheteshwar Pujara, Manoj Tiwary, Hanuma Vihari, Gurkeerat Singh and Mohit Sharma have set their base price at Rs 50 lakh.
|Marquee players (Base price Rs 2 crore)
|Corey Anderson
|Sam Curran
|Colin Ingram
|Lasith Malinga
|Shaun Marsh
|Angelo Matthews
|Brendon McCullum
|D'arcy Short
|Chris Woakes
Pujara and Ishant are two interesting names in the list of capped Indian players available.
Here’s the complete list.
Capped Indian players in the auction
|Players
|Specialisation
|Reserve price (In Rs lakh)
|Jaydev Unadkat
|BOWLER
|150
|Axar Patel
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Yuvraj Singh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|100
|Wriddhiman Saha
|WICKETKEEPER
|100
|Mohammad Shami
|BOWLER
|100
|Naman Ojha
|WICKETKEEPER
|75
|Ishant Sharma
|BOWLER
|75
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|BATSMAN
|50
|Manoj Tiwary
|BATSMAN
|50
|Hanuma Vihari
|BATSMAN
|50
|Gurkeerat Singh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|50
|Varun Aaron
|BOWLER
|50
|Mohit Sharma
|BOWLER
|50
|Rahul Sharma
|BOWLER
|50
|Saurabh Tiwary
|BATSMAN
|50
|Rishi Dhawan
|ALL-ROUNDER
|50
|Parvez Rasool
|ALL-ROUNDER
|50
|Mithun Abhimanyu
|BOWLER
|50
|R Vinay Kumar
|BOWLER
|50
|Barinder Sran
|BOWLER
|50
|Faiz Fazal
|BATSMAN
|50
|Irfan Pathan
|ALL-ROUNDER
|50
|Manpreet Grewal
|BOWLER
|50
|Ashoke Dinda
|BOWLER
|50
|Sudeep Tyagi
|BOWLER
|50
Another big factor in the auction on Tuesday is going to be the availability of players for the complete duration of the league. Except New Zealand and West Indies, all other boards have restricted the availability of their players. Australia and England players (especially those in the ODI World Cup scheme of things) are likely to spend the least time in the league.
Breakdown of foreign players by country
|Country
|Number of players
|Australia
|23
|West Indies
|18
|England
|18
|New Zealand
|13
|South Africa
|26
|Sri Lanka
|7
|Associate (Netherlands, USA)
|2
|Afghanistan
|8
|Ireland
|1
|Bangladesh
|2
|Zimbabwe
|2
|Total
|120
The following are the most expensive foreign players in the auction. JP Duminy, Moises Henriques are two prominent names who have their base prices listed below Rs 1.5 crore.
Prominent foreigners apart from marquee players
|Player
|Specialty
|Base price (in Rs lakh)
|Alex Hales
|BATSMAN
|150
|Jonny Bairstow
|WICKETKEEPER
|150
|Morne Morkel
|BOWLER
|150
|Dale Steyn
|BOWLER
|150
|Rilee Rossouw
|BATSMAN
|150
|Luke Wright
|BATSMAN
|150
|James Faulkner
|ALL-ROUNDER
|150
|Alex Carey
|WICKETKEEPER
|150
|Liam Dawson
|ALL-ROUNDER
|150
Armaan Jaffer, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan are three among the 100-plus uncapped Indian players who could have a few suitors in the auction.