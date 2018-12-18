India crumbled in the face of Australia’s relentless pressure and suffered a 146-run defeat in the second Test in Perth on Tuesday, surrendering a rare hard-earned ascendancy in a series Down Under.

The hosts levelled the four-match series 1-1 after India were bowled out for 140 runs in 56 overs in their second innings on the fifth and final day.

Starting from overnight 112 for five, India lost their last five wickets for 28 runs and it was all over within 65 minutes of play. This was Australia’s first Test win since the ball-tampering scandal broke out in South Africa earlier this year and Tim Paine’s first as captain.

Having won the opening game by 31 runs to go in front a week ago, India had been talked up as a threat coming into the capital of Western Australia, but they wilted as the pace-spin duo of Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon worked in tandem at the Optus Stadium.

Starc (3-46) and Lyon (3-39) finished with three wickets apiece, while Josh Hazlewood (2-24) and Pat Cummins (2-25) took a brace each. While Starc and his pace colleagues were expected to thrive on the lively track, it was off-spinner Lyon’s exceptional outing that gave Australia the edge. He finished the match with eight wickets, including a five-for in the first innings and a deserving Man-of-the-Match award.

Hanuma Vihari (28) and Rishabh Pant (30) had continued their overnight partnership, and batted out only six overs before the first wicket fell on this day. Overall, they added 21 runs for the sixth wicket. Once Pant followed soon after, it was a matter of time before the lower order surrendered.

Here are some key statistics from Australia’s win in Perth:

India haven’t chased well ‘away’ from home this year:

Cape Town (Target 208) - Loss

Centurion (Target 287) - Loss

Edgbaston (Target 194) - Loss

Southampton (Target 245) - Loss

The Oval (Target 464) - Loss

Perth (Target 287) - Loss

This is Australia's 999th win in international cricket.



Australia's



9th win in international cricket: Sydney

99th win in international cricket: Adelaide

999th win in international cricket: Perth#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 18, 2018

Since winning the Adelaide Test in December 2003, India have not chased down a target of 200 runs or more outside the subcontinent - lost 15, drawn 6.#AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 18, 2018

This is India's seventh overseas defeat this year in Tests which is a record. The previous record was six in 2014.#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 18, 2018

It was a disastrous test for Indian batsmen at the top and bottom of the batting order.

20 wickets in a test match. The Indian openers and the bottom 4 accounted for 33 for 12 in this test. So 60% of the team came together to score 33 runs in the entire Perth test. There is only one result possible from there. #AUSvsIND — ChandrasekaranGanesh (@callchandru) December 18, 2018

Perth Test:

Ind: Extra pacer (Umesh) - 2/139

Aus: Lone spinner (Lyon) - 8/106



... and Virat says they didn't even consider the option of playing a spinner! #AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 18, 2018

Last four wickets' partnership average in this series so far:



Australia - 23.06

India - 12.56#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 18, 2018

Fewest runs aggregated by India's lower order (8-11) in a Test match:



5 runs - vs AUS, MCG 2003

11 runs - vs AUS, Perth 2018#AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 18, 2018

The team selection came under the scanner yet again.

Umesh finishes his match with 2 for 139 (average 69.50) & six runs in two innings. Not only did India probably get it wrong by picking four quicks & no spinner but they picked the wrong fourth quick: Bhuvneshwar's batting & accurate bowling would've been more valuable. #AUSvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 18, 2018

In a Test where he achieved plenty of milestones for his brilliant century, there were a few unwanted records for Virat Kohli. He now has scored the most centuries as captain in a losing cause going past... as you could guess... Brian Lara.



Most Test centuries as Captain in losing cause:



6 - VIRAT KOHLI (10 Tests)

5 - Brian Lara (26 Tests)

4 - Steve Waugh (9 Tests)#AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 18, 2018

India have now lost nine Tests under the captaincy of Virat Kohli while chasing a target in the fourth innings of a Test - the joint most under any Indian captain alongside MAK Pataudi.#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 18, 2018

Ultimately, one of the things that proved crucial was the toss. Kohli’s record of not winning a Test abroad when losing the toss continued.

The last Test side to win toss, bat first & lose: West Indies at Hyderabad in Oct 2018

Since then in the last 13 Tests, all sides winning toss and batting first have WON!#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 18, 2018

