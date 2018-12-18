Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Manchester United, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

United lie in sixth position in the Premier League table, after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool left them with 26 points, 19 points short of their rivals from Merseyside who are the also the league leaders.

Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future. A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager. — Full statement from the club

The Red Devils hired Mourinho after sacking Louis Van Gaal, who had led them to a FA Cup triumph in May 2016.

In his first season in the club, the Portuguese led them to the Europa League and League Cup titles. Last season, the club finished second in the Premier League after finishing 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

The club have been drawn to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Zinedine Zidane, who quit Real Madrid after three straight Champions League titles, has been heavily linked with United.

Sources have reported that Michael Carrick will takeover as caretaker manager.