Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho after a dreadful series of results, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old Portuguese’s last match in charge was the 3-1 defeat by league leaders Liverpool on Sunday which left them 19 points behind their opponents.

“Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect,” a club statement said.

Here’s how twitter reacted to the announcement:

We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2018

Mourinho has gone. Cannot say I’m surprised or sad. The club must restructure and stick to its roots-youth and attacking football. Club before diva and egotistical managers. #mufc — Cameron Parkin (@CameronParkin) December 18, 2018

Man Utd have done the easy bit and sacked Mourinho, whose negativity has infected the whole playing side. The harder part is changing the club, which is a commercial deal-making factory gone wrong. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) December 18, 2018

Understandable outcome - team disorganised, mood a mess - but #mufc problems run deeper than Jose Mourinho. Need a sporting director, need more character in the dressing room, need defenders. Whole footballing operation needs new direction, energy and ideas. https://t.co/6qhggeYPg7 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 18, 2018

Jose Mourinho has been sacked following a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.



Poetry in motion. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) December 18, 2018

Mourinho sacked. He was the overwhelming fan choice in ‘16. Had a good first season, an acceptable second one until it faded badly. This season has been atrocious and 80% of fans wanted him gone in the last month - not that he’s the only one to blame. Thanks and good luck. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) December 18, 2018

Jose Mourinho, sacked midway through his third season, after turning an incredibly talented squad of players into a dysfunctional wreck? Well I for one am shocked. This never happens... — Tom Peck (@tompeck) December 18, 2018

Jose Mourinho has officially been sacked from the Manchester United job. He’s had some incredible moments there, all of which don’t include him actually winning anything, funnily enough. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) December 18, 2018

The numbers:

Jose Mourinho: Earned 1.53 points per game for Manchester United this season; only for Chelsea in 2015/16 has he earned fewer points per game (0.94) in a league campaign in his career pic.twitter.com/rseU5ZSQiQ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 18, 2018

176 - Manchester United won 176 Premier League points since the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager; fewer than Manchester City (222), Tottenham Hotspur (202), Chelsea (200) and Liverpool (196). Departure. pic.twitter.com/WknQQE9bsP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2018

26 - Manchester United have picked up 26 points after their first 17 league games this season under Jose Mourinho; their worst points haul in the top-flight at this stage since 1990-91 (also 26 points). Dip. pic.twitter.com/I9iHo1uqVQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 18, 2018

And then there were the memes:

How many times have you been sacked in England now Mourinho? pic.twitter.com/MkaTDJp7Pd — FootyThrowbacks (@FootyThrowbacks) December 18, 2018

So sad to see Jose Mourinho sacked. I thought he was doing a great job. — arseblog (@arseblog) December 18, 2018

All Non-Manchester United fans when they hear Jose Mourinho has been sacked... pic.twitter.com/41WQRO3uE1 — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) December 18, 2018

I was stunned when Man United sacked Jose Mourinho. And only a week before Christmas, too – at least give him the chance to be visited by three spirits who might persuade him to change his tactics, for God’s sake. That’s basic. — Kevin Keegan (@GalacticKeegan) December 18, 2018

Paul Pogba when he wakes up and finds out Jose Mourinho has been sacked pic.twitter.com/wXjsKxIem2 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 18, 2018