The IPL Auction is always a fun affair. Last year, there was Preity Zinta to add to the drama by bidding for virtually every player. This year, she was missing but there were enough surprises to make it pretty interesting viewing for all involved.

We will be updating this report on the fly as the big names come up on the auction block.

Here’s how the auction has unfolded so far:

Pujara stays unsold

Not surprising that Pujara, Hales and McCullum went unsold in the first set.



Maybe Hales could have got a bit.



Biggest miss is still Manoj Tiwary I think. #IPLAuctions — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) December 18, 2018

Vihari surprise!

Hanuma Vihari:



- First IPL wicket : Chris Gayle

- Last played an IPL match in 2015

- FC average nearly 60 but T20 SR below 120

- Bought four times his base price#IPLAuction2019 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 18, 2018

Delhi Capitals proved they are the same franchise with different name after paying 2 cr for Hanuma Vihari. #IPLAuction2019 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 18, 2018

RCB gets Hetmyer

Ab Devilliers, Virat Kohli and Shimron Hetmyer - RCB looks rock solid and is all set to lose another trophy. #IPLAuction — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 18, 2018

The right Axar

Axar Patel was retained by KXIP for 12.5 crores before the 2018 auction.



Played only 9 games; scored 80 runs, took 3 wkts.



Bought by DC for 5 crores! #IPLAuction2019 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 18, 2018

Yuvraj unsold:

Yuvraj Singh in the auctions over the years:



2008 - Icon player (KXIP)

2011 - 1.8 million USD (PWI)

2014 - 14 CR (RCB)

2015 - 16 CR (DD)

2016 - 7 CR (SRH)

2018 - 2 CR (KXIP)

2019 - Unsold (First round)#IPLAuction — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 18, 2018

Bairstow goes to SRH:

SRH continue to pick the best bargains at IPL. Bairstow for 2.2 cr is a smart buy. — cricBC (@cricBC) December 18, 2018

Chilling Chennai:

Mumbai Indians’ strategy:

Mumbai Indians planning to buy the team which has good players #IPLAuction #IPLAuction2019 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) December 18, 2018

Delhi get Ishant because...

After Zaks, Shami, now Ishant - because Delhi loves Test pros who can become bowling captains from the bench. #IPLAuction — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) December 18, 2018

Ishant Sharma has failed to pick up a wicket in his last eight IPL matches.



Since his last IPL wicket, Ishant conceded 275 runs in 26.5 overs at an economy rate of 10.25. #IPLAuction #IPLAuction2019 #DelhiCapitals — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 18, 2018

Rajasthan and Unadkat are a match made in...

Rajasthan Royals and Jaydev Unadkat are like Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan. You think they are done with each other, but they are not. #IPLAuction — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 18, 2018

Everyone loves Indian fast bowlers:

The Fast Bowlers set has attracted heavy bids:



Jaydev Unadkat - 8.4 Cr to RR

Mohit Sharma - 5 Cr to CSK

Mohd Shami - 4.8 Cr to KXIP

Varun Aaron - 2.4 Cr to RR

Lasith Malinga - 2 Cr to MI

Ishant Sharma - 1.1 Cr to DC#IPLAuction2019 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 18, 2018

Mohit who?

MI didn't want CSK to win Mohit Sharma for INR 1.7 crore. Came in, raised the price to INR 5 crore and left.



Well done, Reliance Industries.#IPLAuction #IPLAuction2019 — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 18, 2018

Everybody wanted Dube