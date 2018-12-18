Tempers flared up between teammates Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja during a mid-game break on the fourth day of the second Test between India and Australia in Perth.

Ishant and Jadeja were engaged in a heated discussion before two other teammates, one of them being Mohammed Shami, separated them. It didn’t look like a friendly discussion but the reason behind their on-field argument was not clear.

Ishant Sharma & Ravindra Jadeja were caught fighting & abusing on field yesterday. They were seen pointing fingers at each other in an animated argument. They were separated by Kuldeep & Shami. What's going on in Indian dressing room? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/j5fw5os0cD — Abhishek Agarwal (@abhishek2526) December 18, 2018

“It does seem pretty animated,” former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had said durng commentary. “There’s lots of finger pointing. They were separated on a couple of occasions.”

While Ishant played in the first two Tests, Jadeja has been limited to drinks duty and substitute fielding at the Optus Stadium here. Jadeja didn’t find a place in the playing XI, despite Ravichandran Ashwin’s injury, with India going for a four-man pace attack in the Test.

India lost the second Test by 146 runs after Australia wrapped up the tail in the morning session.

The two teams will now move to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test beginning on December 26.