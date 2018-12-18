International Master Padmini Rout played out a quick draw against WGM Jue Wang of China in the ninth and final round to clinch the women’s title in the Asian Continental Chess Championship in Makati City, Philippines on Tuesday.

Rout was tied at 7 points at the end of nine rounds with Singapore’s WGM Qianyun Gong, who defeated WFM Turmunkh Munkhzul of Mongolia in the final round with black but emerged victorious on the basis of better tie break score.

The title triumph also means that Rout has qualified for the 2020 Women’s World Chess Championships.

In the open section, Surya Shekhar Ganguly just needed a draw in the final round to clinch the title. However, the 35-year-old from Kolkata lost to Vietnam’s GM Quang Liem Le in a 66 moves.

The victory also ensured that Liem Le bagged the crown on better tie break score in a three way tie for the top spot which saw GM Yi Wei of China and GM M.amin Tabatabaei of Iran finished with 6.5 points from a possible nine.

India’s SP Sethuraman finished fifth with six points from nine rounds just like Ganguly.