Indian Premier League’s evergreen cricketer Yuvraj Singh almost went unsold at the 2019 auctions before becoming a last-minute buy for the Mumbai Indians who paid Rs one crore for the 37-year-old.
Once a fearsome T20 cricketer, Yuvraj is no longer as young and fit as he used to be and it showed when no picked the once most expensive IPL buy on Tuesday. He had to re-enter the pool when the three-time champions picked him up for his base prize. This new team means that Yuvraj is now the most travelled IPL hand having played for six different franchises so far – Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils and now Mumbai Indians.
In 2015, Yuvraj fetched a record Rs 16 crore deal with the Delhi franchise since then his IPL fortunes have fallen rapidly. He was picked by KXIP at his base of price of Rs 2 crore earlier this year before the team released him following a lean 2018 IPL.
Yuvraj fans must have also heaved a sigh of relief when the 37-year-old was bought by Mumbai Indians, and subsequently praised by team owner Akash Ambani and mentor Sachin Tendulkar.
