Indian Premier League’s evergreen cricketer Yuvraj Singh almost went unsold at the 2019 auctions before becoming a last-minute buy for the Mumbai Indians who paid Rs one crore for the 37-year-old.

Once a fearsome T20 cricketer, Yuvraj is no longer as young and fit as he used to be and it showed when no picked the once most expensive IPL buy on Tuesday. He had to re-enter the pool when the three-time champions picked him up for his base prize. This new team means that Yuvraj is now the most travelled IPL hand having played for six different franchises so far – Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils and now Mumbai Indians.

In 2015, Yuvraj fetched a record Rs 16 crore deal with the Delhi franchise since then his IPL fortunes have fallen rapidly. He was picked by KXIP at his base of price of Rs 2 crore earlier this year before the team released him following a lean 2018 IPL.

Yuvraj fans must have also heaved a sigh of relief when the 37-year-old was bought by Mumbai Indians, and subsequently praised by team owner Akash Ambani and mentor Sachin Tendulkar.

I am glad to be part of the @mipaltan family, looking forward for the season to begin. See u soon @ImRo45 👊 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 18, 2018

If you are wondering why this took time...we've just got back to senses!



WELCOME TO MUMBAI, @YUVSTRONG12 💙💙💙💙#CricketMeriJaan #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/Zj6E80g7w4 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 18, 2018

A perfect mix of experience and youth picked up at the #IPLAuction by @mipaltan!

Glad to have Lasith Malinga and @yuvstrong12 in the MI team along with the likes of @sranbarinder, Anmolpreet Singh, Pankaj Jaswal & Rasikh Dar. #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/m0NAarb9kc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 19, 2018

Twitter, however, was not as kind about the decline in Yuvraj’s IPL value

Yuvraj Singh in the auctions over the years:



2008 - Icon player (KXIP)

2011 - 1.8 million USD (PWI)

2014 - 14 CR (RCB)

2015 - 16 CR (DD)

2016 - 7 CR (SRH)

2018 - 2 CR (KXIP)

2019 - Unsold (First round)#IPLAuction — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 18, 2018

Yuvraj Singh now has been at the IPL Auction for six different editions and got picked by a different team every time.



He is the only player to be bought by six different franchises in IPL Auctions. #IPLAuction #IPLAuction2019 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 18, 2018

Yuvraj Singh has played for Punjab, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi and now will play for Mumbai



Chennai, Rajasthan and Kolkata are the only team for which he has not played for #IPLAuction — Mitul (@Eme2ul) December 18, 2018

Every other side entered the auction to pick players, Mumbai Indians entered the auctions to pick mentors. — Clive (@vanillawallah) December 18, 2018

yuvraj continues on the IPL merry go-round! #IPLAuction — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 18, 2018

Yuvraj Singh is finally sold to @mipaltan for 1 crore. The KING of comebacks is back again. #IPLAuction — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) December 18, 2018

By spending 1crore @mipaltan

not only brought Yuvraj Singh, but also won the heart of Yuvi's millions of fans...#IPLAuction — Dharmesh (@Mumbaiikar) December 18, 2018

Yuvraj Singh sold to Mumbai Indians for 1 cr. He becomes highest paid mentor this year. — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 18, 2018