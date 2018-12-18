Aizawl wrested the Mizo Premier League back from last season’s champions Chhinga Veng FC in a 5-4 shoot-out win in the final on Monday.

The 2016-17 I-League champions were deadlocked with the MPL holders after regulation and extra time had ended all square, 1-1. Alfred Jaryan, voted midfielder and player of the league, had put Aizawl ahead with a 39th-minute stunner.

The I-League club tried to extend their lead by bringing Ansumana Kromah in but it was Chhinga Veng who clawed their way back into the match. Romawia equalised for the 2017 champions to force extra time in the final.

Chhinga Veng were then forced to hold on as Aizawl piled on relentless pressure in extra time. The I-League side hit the crossbar and missed a one-on-one chance late on as they were left frustrated by the gilt-edged opportunities that they had squandered.

The 2017 MPL champions were left to rue a missed penalty as Aizawl converted theirs to win the title and pick up the prize money of Rs 6 lakhs. Chhinga Veng went home with a purse of Rs 3.3 lakhs.

Mizoram Police finished third while Bethlehem VT were relegated from the MPL. Chhinga Veng players also won the best forward, defender and goalkeeper awards with MS Dawngliana, PC Laldinpuia and Zothanmawia receiving the individual honours respectively.