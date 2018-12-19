Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on Wednesday named as Manchester United’s caretaker manager until the end of the 2018-’19 season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club looks for a new full-time manager. “Manchester United is in my heart and it’s brilliant to be coming back in this role. I’m really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club,” said the Norwegian.

The 45-year-old spent many trophy-laden seasons at United, famously scoring the goal that handed them their second Champions League title in 1999 in what was a dramatic final against Bayern Munich. Previously, Solskjaer was in charge of the United youth team before moving into full time management. He was managing Norwegian club Molde. In a strange turn of events, his first assignment will be up against Cardiff City, with whom he had a brief stint in 2014.

He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said: “Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles.

“His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back. We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season.”