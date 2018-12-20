After plenty of deliberation and drama, former India opener WV Raman was appointed as the India women coach on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation.

The 53-year-old will be succeeding Ramesh Powar, whose interim tenure ended rather acrimoniously after a fallout with veteran batter and One-day International captain Mithali Raj. The southpaw made a smooth transition from former player to coach and has been widely praised for his work behind the scenes.

For the uninitiated, here is all that you need to know about Raman.