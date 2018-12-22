Delhi Dynamos have agreed a Rs. 20 lakhs transfer fee from ATK for full-back Pritam Kotal. The defender will join the two-time ISL Champions in the January transfer window starting next month.

Kotal who was signed by the capital-based side in the Indian Super League draft ahead of the start of season four, represented Dynamos 24 times in the tournament, scoring a goal each in both seasons.

His performances during the 2017-’18 season saw him being handed the captain’s arm-band at the start of the 2018-’19 season under new coach Josep Gombau. The defender was a mainstay in the side and also scored his only goal of the season against ATK in Dynamos’ 2-1 defeat to Steve Coppell’s side earlier in the season.

The Delhi Dynamos recently earned their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC. Last season, Delhi conceded the most goals of any team, with 35 strikes let in.

The Indian International has agreed personal terms with the Kolkata based side and will join them after the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.