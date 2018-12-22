The International Cricket Council (ICC) has demanded Rs 160 crore (approx.) from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to compensate for the tax deductions incurred during the 2016 World T20, hosted in India.

The BCCI wasn’t able to get a tax waiver from the central or state ministry for the tournament.

According to The Times of India, ICC, which is headed by former BCCI President Shashank Manohar, has asked the Indian cricket board to settle the aforementioned amount before December 31 lest it loses the opportunity to host the 2021 Champions Trophy and the 2023 50-over World Cup.

The ICC, according to the report, has threatened that it will deduct that amount from India’s revenue share for current financial year if BCCI misses the deadline.

The apex body has already threatened India that it may lose the hosting rights for the 2021 Champions Trophy if the government does not provide tax exemption for the tournament.

Star TV, the official broadcaster of all ICC tournaments, had deducted all taxes before paying ICC for the 2016 World T20. The latter now wants the BCCI to compensate.

The BCCI has asked the ICC to share the minutes of any meeting where it is recorded that India had agreed to tax waiver. It has insisted that it won’t pay anything if ICC doesn’t share the minutes. The BCCI, the report says, will seek legal recourse should the ICC deduct the money from India’s revenue.