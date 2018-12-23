Even before PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin took the court for the opening day’s marquee encounter, the lung opener of the Premier Badminton League’s fourth season was already decided.

Hyderabad Hunters, who Sindhu is representing this season, had sealed the tie by winning the first three rubbers, including their opponent’s Pune 7 Aces trump match and the only interest left was to see whether the defending champions can inflict a clean sweep on the league newcomers at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on Saturday.

With 15-point games and clear disadvantage from one side of the court, the Sindhu vs Marin encounter did not reach dizzying heights with both players preferring to play slightly below full throttle and instead control the shuttle better.

It was Marin who got off the blocks first taking the first game rather easily from the better side of the court and Sindhu returned the favours in the second before the Indian began to control the proceedings with a much steadier game.

The two players remained neck-and-neck till 12-all in the decider before Marin missed connecting while going for a down the line smash and Sindhu then grabbed victory with a body smash on her opponent’s body to win 11-15, 15-8, 15-13 and let out a victory roar, underlying the importance of the win even if it came in a league game.

Sindhu’s win also paved the way for Hunters 6-(-1) as the mixed doubles combination of Kim Sa Rang and Eom Hye Won defeated Vladimir Ivanov and Line Kjaersfeldt 15-14, 15-11.

Earlier, junior world championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen made his PBL debut and looked like he would make a telling impact in his very first appearance as he took the opening game against Mark Caljouw rather easily.

However, the experienced Dutchman underlined the difference of quality and competition at the senior level as he pushed Sen to play those extra strokes to win every point and the longer rallies simply drained the youngster as he lost 13-15, 15-12, 15-14, mishitting the shuttle while trying to negotiate a flat drive from his opponent on match point.