Former India captain MS Dhoni returned to India’s limited overs squad for the New Zealand tour which begins on January 23, 2019. He was also included in the ODI squad that will face Australia.

The wicketkeeper batsman was dropped for the T20I squad for the West Indies series at home in November and later for the Australia T20Is.

But he now returns to the ODI squads for the three-match Australia series which begins January 12 and later for the five-match series against New Zealand series which begins January 23.

The three-match T20I series against New Zealand begins February 6.

The selectors, however, have dropped Rishabh Pant from the ODI squads and he will return home after the ongoing Test series against Australia. But the wicketkeeper will return for the T20I series against the Black Caps.

Squad for ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

Squad for T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed