India axed both openers from the playing XI for the Melbourne Test and decided to hand a debut to Mayank Agarwal while drafted fit-again Rohit Sharma back into the squad.

With the four-Test series tied 1-1, much is riding on the Boxing Day showdown at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where up to 90,000 fans are expected, and India can’t afford another top order flop.

Murali Vijay and KL Rahul scored just 95 runs between them in eight innings across the opening two Tests in Adelaide and Perth, failing to play their part alongside the likes of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Agarwal will open the batting but who will his partner be? The popular choice seems to Hanuma Vihari but with Virat Kohli, one can never be sure.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India’s announcement:

Wow! Older version of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, is back! https://t.co/QAYtNiL2WE — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 25, 2018

India to field two new openers for the Boxing Day Test...will Vihari open with Mayank or will we see Rohit in a brand new avatar—A Test Opener? While Rahul is still a part of white-ball cricket, this means uncertain future for Vijay. #AusvInd #BoxingDayTest — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 25, 2018

We went through whole of 2018 fighting over team management dropping Rahane, Rohit, Pujara, Vihari, Jaddu... and all of them are now in the XI for the final Test of the year. Now what to fight about? Oh. WHERE IS KARUN NAIR! — Sidvee (@sidvee) December 25, 2018

Best possible team this! Strong batting with Jadeja at 8. Delighted for Mayank Agarwal. Assuming Pujara will open with Vihari at 3? Or would you try Rohit up top?#AUSvIND https://t.co/4qJgL6v4VE — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) December 25, 2018

So India go back to 3 seamers and look for a completely new opening combination. Vihari looks to have the game but may not be a bad idea, in the circumstances, to ask Rohit to seek a new spot for himself. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 24, 2018

So Hanuma Vihari will join the great Indian tradition of forcing middle order batsmen with a decent technique to open the batting.. good luck team India, huge game ahead.. #BoxingDayTest — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 25, 2018

Vihari will open with Agarwal. He has opened in First Class for Hyderabad and has often batted at 3. Still, it's a big deal to change both openers at 1-1 in a four-Test series. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 25, 2018

@BCCI @ImRo45 I would request team management to open with Rohit Sharma in Melbourne instead of Vihari. Vihari is settling himself at No. 6 and due to under performance of regular openers let Rohit open and establish himself more in Test cricket — Mujtaba Mewawala (@MujtabaMewawala) December 25, 2018

So India select Rohit Sharma again for Melbourne. I guess the rest of the team looks fine but how many more chances are we going to give to the supreme talent? — Rohit Pradhan (@Retributions) December 25, 2018

Rohit Sharma's test career is like an old rusty 350 CC bike. It starts with a bang, gives confidence by its feel and sound, breaks down, takes some effort to start, then travels a bit, stops again. And the story continues....



This time, it has reached Melbourne#AUSvIND — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) December 25, 2018

Wow! Great to see India announce their XI a day ahead of the Test match. Speaks volumes of the clarity in their minds and the message they’re trying to send. Vihari or Rohit to open? #AusvInd #BoxingDayTest — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) December 25, 2018

Allah Rohit Sharma jaisi kismat sabko de 🤲🏻🙏🏻 — S/R (@_whatsinaname) December 25, 2018