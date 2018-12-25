West Bengal’s Kinnori Konar lead qualification for the 50 metre Rifle prone in both the senior and junior women’s divisions of the National Selections Trials at the Karni Singh Shooting Range on Tuesday.

Konar upset the likes of Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant to finish top of the women’s senior category in the qualification round. Konar scored 620.4 in her 60 shots to finish first ahead of N Gaayathri of Tamil Nadu, who scored 620.

Moudgil managed 619.1 to end up third while Sawant was fifth with 618.8. Out of the 116 women competing in the event, 40 were junior shooters. Leader Konar, using the same scores topped the junior division too.

Haryana’s Shirin Godara finished with 615, second in the juniors and ninth in the seniors. The aptly-named Zenab Hussain Bandookwala from Madhya Pradesh was third in the juniors with 613.3.

Adarsh Singh of Haryana also pulled off a senior-junior double, qualifying first in the 25 metre centre fire pistol for the men, with 587. Gurpreet Singh of the Army finished first with a 585.

Haryana’s Anish was third with 583. Adarsh also topped the 25 metre pistol for junior men with a score of 585. Delhi’s Harsh Gupta was second with 582, while Vijayveer Sidhu of Chandigarh was third with 580.