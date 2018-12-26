Banned Australian player Cameron Bancroft, who was the man caught red-handed during the ball-tampering scandal in March, revealed details of events on the day, saying David Warner suggested it first and he went along the plan “to fit in and feel valued”.

Bancroft was seen using sandpaper to try and rough up the ball in the Cape Town Test in South Africa, receiving a nine-month ban from international and domestic cricket. Warner and then captain Steve Smith were exiled for a year after all three were found to be involved. In the months since the scandal that rocked the cricket world, the narrative has changed from “cheats” to “pressure of winning” as Smith and Bancroft have been painted as victims.

In a interview with Fox Sports that was published on Wednesday, Bancroft revealed more details, pointing fingers at the then vice captain Warner, before adding that he was not trying to call himself a victim. This is in tune with the Cricket Australia investigation which pointed to Warner as the mastermind and another recent interview from Smith.

"Dave suggested to me to carry out the action" Cameron Bancroft sits down with @gilly381 in an open and honest interview on the Cape Town ball-tampering incident. https://t.co/Q4jKB3Iqgj pic.twitter.com/x022uDtiI3 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 26, 2018

“Dave suggested to me to carry the action out on the ball given the situation we were in the game and I didn’t know any better,” said Bancroft, whose ban runs out this coming weekend.

“I didn’t know any better because I just wanted to fit in and feel valued really. As simple as that,” Bancroft said.

However, the interview, broadcast during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, divided social media with opinions ranging from sympathy for the youngster to ridicule over what was seen as a verbose blame game and a overwhelming feeling of making Warner the sole scapegoat.

Some came out in support after the interview

God I hope Cameron Bancroft gets another chance. Ripping, honest interview with @gilly381 about the ball tampering saga. Remorseful and deserves another crack #boxingdaytest — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) December 26, 2018

This is a brilliant bit of telly... fascinating. Bancroft is very likeable. I think he will come out of this better and will be embraced again by the Aussie public. Well done @gilly381 👍 — Erin Molan (@Erin_Molan) December 26, 2018

Cameron Bancroft was pretty fortunate to have Justin Langer, Christina Matthews & co in his corner. Seems to be in a good place & ready to return. Great interview on #FoxCricket — Kath Loughnan (@KathLoughnan) December 26, 2018

The Australian vice-captain asks a junior player to break the laws of the game. He says yes because he feels the need to "fit in". Absolutely shameful behavior from the then VC. #bancroft #AUSvIND #BoxingDayTest — Steven Wilson (@swilsonsbs) December 26, 2018

Not elite.

But honest from Bancroft in the interview with @gilly381 on @FoxCricket

Paints David Warner in a good light 😬 — Adam Peacock (@adampeacock3) December 26, 2018

But Bancroft was also called out...

Cameron Bancroft says he didn’t know any better. I call bullshit. Of course he knew better. You know better when you’re playing under 12’s. — Richard Aedy (@richardaedy) December 26, 2018

Bancroft trying to flip the story...questioning “society”, says he found it “really interesting” that ppl were “fixated on what he used on the ball instead of the act itself”... Well no, everyone was trying to understand the tape excuse when it was really sandpaper, that’s all — Melanie Dinjaski (@MelanieDinjaski) December 26, 2018

Warner is a step further away from ever returning to the Australian team after Bancroft’s claims. No surprise the sandpaper was Warner’s idea, but the fact Bancroft is prepared to name/shame him indicates where Warner sits among Aussie players. A very long way back from here 1/2 — Nathan Templeton (@nathantemp7) December 26, 2018

'Warner suggested to me to carry the action out on the ball... I didn't know any better' - Bancroft



'I take no other responsibility but the responsibility I have on myself and my own actions because I am not a victim' - also Bancroft



Yeah, right.https://t.co/y9PRrQPWCI — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) December 26, 2018

Just me, or was that Bancroft interview a strange hodgepodge of contradiction and vague jargon and self-justification that's somehow being consumed as a redemption narrative? — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) December 26, 2018

Cameron Bancroft late xmas present for Dave Warner pic.twitter.com/sMGzJIfKTi — Richard Clegg (@richardclegg90) December 26, 2018

The ‘I didn’t know any better’ defence additionally makes him look stupid. You didn’t know the rules? There is still an argument the penalties were ridiculous, but Smith and Bancroft have come off even worse this week. — Russell Jackson (@rustyjacko) December 26, 2018

Bancroft showing zero awareness in this interview. Apparently he feels saying no to Warner would have been as bad as the actions he took — the bendingone 🐉 (@thebendingone) December 26, 2018

Not sure how I feel about Bancroft “wanting desperately to fit in”. He’s an adult, not in high school. #AUSvsIND — Kat (@katjhammo) December 26, 2018

Urgh. And I thought the sandpaper thing was dumb. Come on Bancroft. What does this word salad even mean? pic.twitter.com/NsWWFOyENd — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) December 26, 2018