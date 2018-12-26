Mayank Agarwal had to wait a long time to earn his India Test cap. All eyes were on the 27-year-old when he walked in to bat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Wednesday.

To his credit, Agarwal not only managed to control his emotions but also stuck to his game plan, before becoming only the second Indian batsman to score a half century on debut in Australia.

“It wasn’t easy to get hold of the emotions and focus there but it was needed to be done,” said Agarwal, who went on to make 76 runs in 161 balls and, along with Hanuma Vihari, gave India a solid start.

“I just stuck to the plan and just kept telling myself that I have a plan and I have to stick with that even though it was overwhelming. I am happy the way it happened.”

Agarwal looked set for a century on debut before he edged a bouncer from Pat Cummins at the stroke of tea. The batsman admitted that he was disappointed about getting out after a solid start.

“I am happy but obviously I would have liked more,” he said. “I would definitely take a 76 rather than take something less. But having said that I would have liked to score more at the end of the day.”

Agarwal, however, played down the delay in getting a chance to make his debut despite being a part of the India squad for the Test series against West Indies and getting overlooked for the Australia tour without getting a game.

“I will only say that the way things have happened, I feel lucky that I debuted at the MCG,” he said.

“Every player has to go through the process of making runs in Ranji Trophy and I also had to.

I have definitely learnt a lot from the experience for playing Ranji Trophy for five years in different part of the country.

“I was very happy when I got picked against West Indies; it was a big moment for me. From then on, it’s not in my hand – deciding whether I am going to play, not going to play.

But the good thing was there was a lot of domestic cricket and India ‘A’ games, so you make sure you go out there, play to your best.

“Once you play a lot of matches, those thoughts don’t come to your mind. You are focusing on playing the game and winning that game for your side.”

Just focused on my plans

Agarwal explained that he purposely did not think much about the Melbourne pitch or how it will play before taking guard.

“I won’t complain about the pitch,” he said. “I felt it was good to bat on. It did do a bit early on and it was a bit slow. As the day progressed, it got a little quicker.

“I didn’t think too much of the wicket and did not put too much mind or thought to the wicket or the way it will play.

“I just said that I want to try take it as it comes. While I am at the wicket, let me see how the wicket is, assess and let me go about it.

“I just guessed that basics remain the same in all formats of the game and you just stick to doing what is the best.

“I am happy that I have got runs from T20, one day to Tests. I am happy that I am making the changes and I am able to adapt,” he added.

The 27-year-old felt that the Indian batting had enough depth to play out Australia in this Test by batting longer.

“It’s nice to have guys who can bat long and we are doing that,” he said. “We are playing that number of balls and we are playing a number of sessions. It’s only going to go well for us. The longer we play the better for us.

“If our batters can continue to do what we have done today, and try and post a big score...the bigger the score, bigger the pressure we can put [on Australia],” he added.