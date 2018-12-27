Cheteshwar Pujara scored his second century of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series to put India on top in Melbourne in the third Test against Australia.

Pujara took 280 balls to get to the mark in what is the slowest of the 17 Test centuries he has against his name now. It came with a lovely straight down the ground off Nathan Lyon’s bowling. This is the first time Pujara has scored two centuries in an overseas Test series and also the most number of runs he has scored in a series away from home.

During the course of the innings, Pujara also got to 2000 Test runs away from home.

It was especially a delight to watch Pujara use his feet to Lyon. He was down the wicket at every opportunity, even to rotate the strike.

Twitter was full of praise for another commanding innings from Pujara.

Days like these when all the sacrifice and coaching of his father Arvind and early practices at the the “Railways Parkland” must bring great great satisfaction to Cheteshwar Pujara and his family. 17th Test century. Solid as a rock👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — ian bishop (@irbishi) December 27, 2018

The first time Pujara has got two hundreds in an overseas series. This has been the year he has been reborn as a batsman — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) December 27, 2018

Brilliant 💯 from @cheteshwar1 yet again. Second of the series and 17th overall. It's fair and wise to call him 'The poster boy' for Test Match cricket in India and the world. Classic textbook batsmanship. #AUSvIND — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) December 27, 2018

Another fantastic 💯 from @cheteshwar1 👏🏻 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 27, 2018

I think @cheteshwar1 wanted to prove a point on this tour and has come up with two centuries so far, both gems. Fantastic! 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 27, 2018

CHETESH-WALL PUJARA 🙌👌



India's number three scores yet another crucial ton - his second of the series!#CricketMeriJaan #AUSvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 27, 2018

Beautiful, controlled, well-placed, sweetly timed shot to get to a hundred. Cheteshwar Pujara, take a bow. #AUSvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) December 27, 2018

Pujara Pathway of patience 💯 👍 https://t.co/vJjwYZ0kUi — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) December 27, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his 100 in 280 deliveries. This is the first time he has taken over 250 balls to bring up a Test hundred.



Only Virat Kohli (289 balls v England in 2012 Nagpur Test) scored a slower Test ton among Indians than Pujara in the last 15 years. #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 27, 2018

Very, very well played Pujara. The team will realize it needs you as much as you need them. Second ton in the series. Bat on, Che. #AUSVIND



Also, #NeverDropPujara for nonsense reasons :) — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 27, 2018

Patience Is His Middle Name.



Century for Pujara !!



Second Of the Series.



Take A Bow, Sir !!#AUSvIND #INDvAUS #BoxingDayTest — Cricket Diet (@cricketdiet) December 27, 2018