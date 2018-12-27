Cheteshwar Pujara scored his second century of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series to put India on top in Melbourne in the third Test against Australia.
Pujara took 280 balls to get to the mark in what is the slowest of the 17 Test centuries he has against his name now. It came with a lovely straight down the ground off Nathan Lyon’s bowling. This is the first time Pujara has scored two centuries in an overseas Test series and also the most number of runs he has scored in a series away from home.
During the course of the innings, Pujara also got to 2000 Test runs away from home.
It was especially a delight to watch Pujara use his feet to Lyon. He was down the wicket at every opportunity, even to rotate the strike.
Twitter was full of praise for another commanding innings from Pujara.