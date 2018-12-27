Cheteshwar Pujara produced yet another classy hundred and stitched a 170-run stand with captain Virat Kohli (82) to put India in command against Australia on the second day of the third Test in Melbourne on Thursday.

Pujara hit his second century of the series, a dogged but faultless 106 off 319 balls, to ensure that India consolidated the good start of the first day. Kohli, who contributed a significant 82 off 204 balls, declared India’s first innings at 443/7.

Rohit Sharma ended on 63 not out off 114 balls, inclusive of five fours, while Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking 3/72 in a back-breaking effort of 34 overs.

At stumps, Australia were placed at 8/0 from 6 overs with openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris both unbeaten on 3 and 5 respectively. India lead by 435 runs.

Post tea, it was a comedy of fielding errors from Australia as they missed three easy chances, all of Nathan Lyon (1/110), in what proved to be a frustrating 48 overs from him.

First, in the 147th over, substitute fielder Peter Siddle put down Rohit (on 15 then) at backward square leg as the batsman played a wild sweep. A ball later, Ajinkya Rahane (34) was lucky when on 32 as Travis Head was caught napping at short leg when the ball sailed past him.

Rahane got unlucky shortly afterwards though as one delivery from Lyon kept too low and he was plumb lbw.

Australia took the third new ball in the 167th over and it worked as Pant looped up a catch to Usman Khawaja behind the wickets off Mitchell Starc (2/87). The accelerating burst before the declaration never came as skipper Kohli called the batsmen in when Ravindra Jadeja (4) was caught behind off Josh Hazlewood (1/86).

Here are the statistical highlights of what turned out to be another day in India’s kitty.

Pujara scored his 17th Test century and second of the series – the first time he has done that away from home.

This was also Pujara’s slowest Test century.

Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his 100 in 280 deliveries. This is the first time he has taken over 250 balls to bring up a Test hundred.



Only Virat Kohli (289 balls v England in 2012 Nagpur Test) scored a slower Test ton among Indians than Pujara in the last 15 years. #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 27, 2018

Since 1 Jan 2017, Cheteshwar Pujara is the only batsman to face over 4000 balls in Test cricket!

He has so far faced 4633 balls in 40 innings i.e. facing an ave of 116 balls per innings.

Next best: 3796 balls in 39 innings by Virat Kohli (ave balls/inns: 97)#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 27, 2018

This stat is more an indication of the pitch at MCG than Pujara’s patience.

Longest individual innings by touring batsmen in the last three Australian summers:



Alastair Cook 634 mins (MCG 2017)

Azhar Ali 580 mins (MCG 2016)

Cheteshwar Pujara 481 mins (MCG 2018)#AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 27, 2018

Pujara also crossed 2,000 runs away from home in his Test career. This is his 31st match away from home, where he averages just under 40 now.

In a stat that would make VVS Laxman proud, Pujara continued his good scoring run against Australia.

57.2 - Of the 161 batsmen to record as many Test knocks v Australia as Cheteshwar Pujara has done (27), only 2 (H Sutcliffe & KF Barrington) have better averages against them (57.2). Liking. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/IKpmzqg6gp — OptaJim (@OptaJim) December 27, 2018

Virat Kohli went past Rahul Dravid’s record for most overseas Test runs by an Indian in a calendar year.

STAT ALERT 🚨



With 82 runs today, @imVkohli has surpassed Rahul Dravid (1137) to register most number of runs in a calendar year in overseas Tests #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/HyiYtuBtgJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2018

Most runs in a calendar year in overseas Tests:



1212 Graeme Smith (2008)

1154 Viv Richards (1976)

1138 VIRAT KOHLI (2018) - most for India

1137 Rahul Dravid (2002)

1065 Mohinder Amarnath (1983)

1061 Alastair Cook (2010)#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 27, 2018

Kohli also became only the second Indian batsman to score 300 Test runs at the MCG. Only Sachin Tendulkar has scored more.

Virat Kohli is now the first visiting player with three consecutive 50+ scores in the MCG's Boxing Day Test matches.



He scored 169 (1st inns) and 54 (2nd inns) during the 2014 Test match. #AUSvIND #BoxingDayTest — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 26, 2018

The Pujara-Kohli partnership (170 runs) broke a few records as you’d expect. For starters, it was India’s highest stand in this series so far, and the first to cross three figures.



The boundary that Kohli hit the ball before he got out took the partnership to 170, one more than the previous record for 3rd-wicket stands between the two countries at the MCG - Bradman and Hassett in 1946-47. An old record falls. #AusvInd — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 27, 2018

India has batted 122.5 overs before losing their 3rd wicket - The 2nd longest they batted for the 1st three wickets in an away Test inns since 1999.



India batted 126.1 overs before losing their 3rd wicket in the 1st inns of the 2004 Multan Test against Pakistan. #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 27, 2018

India’s score of 443 is their highest in Tests in 2018.

The innings lasted 169.4 overs, which is the longest at the MCG in 35 years.

The Indian innings was the longest played at the MCG since Aus scored 555 off 189.3 overs against Pakistan in 1983. #AusvInd — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 27, 2018

169.4 overs - the longest India has batted in the first innings of a Test in 'SENA' countries since Oval, 2007 (170 overs). #AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 27, 2018

Rohit Sharma scored his first away Test half century in nearly four years. The last time he did that was in Sydney in 2015.