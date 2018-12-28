Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa are both currently involved in the fourth season of the Premier Badminton League, but the two shuttlers recently managed to take some time off to play a prank on kids.

The Red Bull India athletes visited the Garuda Badminton Academy in Secunderabad and asked if they could spar with some of the kids who were training there. But there was a catch. The two shuttlers were in disguise as elderly people, something we have seen the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo do before as well.

Srikanth and Ashwini initially teased the kids before unleashing their true colours, much to the surprise and joy of the kids at the academy.

You can watch the entire video here: