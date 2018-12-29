India came within sniffing distance of a famous victory before a stoic resistance by Australia’s lower order delayed, perhaps, the inevitable in the third Test in Melbourne on Saturday.

Pat Cummins scored a heroic half-century as Australia finished at 258/8 at stumps on day four after being reduced to 176/7 after tea.

At end of play, he had scored an unbeaten 61 runs, facing 103 balls and hitting five fours as well as a six, while Nathan Lyon was batting on 6, as they put on 43 runs for the ninth wicket.

Australia need another 141 runs for an improbable win or hope for rain as is forecast to help them escape with a draw, while India are two wickets away from a 2-1 series lead.

India tried everything possible to get the final two wickets, with skipper Virat Kohli even convincing the umpires to go for the extra half-hour/eight overs seeing the possibility of a result.

Cummins, though, stood defiant as he brought up his second Test half-century off 86 balls, capping a fine day of Test cricket after taking career-best figures of 6-27 in the morning session.

In the morning, India had batted 52 minutes and extended their second innings from an overnight 54/5 even as threat of rain loomed large.

Play started on time, though, and India were batting with a plan to reach the 400-lead mark as quickly as possible. Kohli declared with a target of 399 for Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah followed up his six-for in the first innings with two more wickets, registering the first eight-wicket haul in a match in his nascent Test career.



With his eight-wicket match haul, Bumrah is now level with Kapil Dev and Ajit Agarkar for the most wickets in a Test in Australia by an Indian pacer. If he takes the remaining two Aussie wickets, he will be the first to register a 10-wicket match haul.

Best match figures in Australia for Indian pacers so far (apart from Bumrah) Kapil Dev: 8/109 (Adelaide, 1985) Ajit Agarkar: 8/160 (Adelaide, 2003) Kapil Dev: 8 /163 (Adelaide- 1992)

Jasprit Bumrah's 8-fer is the most wickets by a visiting seamer in an Australian Test since Kyle Abbot took nine in Hobart, in 2016. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 29, 2018

India’s declaration also meant that they have done so in both innings of an away Test for only the third time.

India declaring in both the innings of an overseas Test:



v Australia, Sydney, 2004

v Bangladesh, Chittagong, 2007

v Australia, MCG, 2018*#AusvInd — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 29, 2018

Bumrah seems to have overcome his no-ball problem. 129 overs in this series for him without overstepping. Only shows he is a good learner. Whoever [bowling coach most probably] worked with him deserves credit too. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 29, 2018

Pat Cummins has now faced 391 balls in this series. Only Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine from the current squad have faced more balls in the middle in Tests for Australia in the Ashes 2017-’18 and this series combined.

Most times taking a five-for and scoring a fifty in a same Test in a calendar year among Australians:



2 - Hugh Trumble, 1902

2 - Brett Lee, 2008

2 - Pat Cummins, 2018*#AusvIndia — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 29, 2018

There were a couple of other statistical milestones achieved on day four as well.

With scores of 76 & 42 Mayank Agarwal missed becoming the third Indian batsman after Dilawar Hussain in 1934 and Sunil Gavaskar in 1971 to register two fifties in debut Test match!#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 29, 2018

189 wickets in 49 Tests - EAS Prasanna

189 wickets in 40 Tests - Ravindra Jadeja#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 29, 2018

Most dismissals by an Indian WK in a series:

19 Naren Tamhane vs Pak, 1954/55

19 Syed Kirmani vs Pak, 1979/80

19*RISHABH PANT vs Aus, 2018/19#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 29, 2018

With PTI inputs