India beat Australia by 137 runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-Test series in Melbourne on Sunday.
Chasing a stiff target of 399, Australia were all out for 261 in the post-lunch session after the first session was washed out due to intermittent showers.
India needed 4.3 overs to take the final two wickets as Jasprit Bumrah (3/53) finished with a match-haul of 9 for 86. Ishant Sharma (2/40) took the final wicket of Nathan Lyon as India won their 150th Test match.
Ravindra Jadeja (3/82) and Mohammed Shami (2/71) also provided able support as Pat Cummins’ (63) was the highest score for Australia in either of the innings.
Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to take nine wickets in a Test match in Australia as well.
There was no surprise that he (along with the rest of the bowlers) and Cheteshwar Pujara dominated the reactions on Twitter to what is India’s first win in Melbourne in nearly three decades. Kohli’s references to Ranji Trophy also came in for praise.
Brief Scores: India 443/7 decl and 106/8 decl.
Australia 151 and (target 399) 261 in 89.3 overs (Pat Cummins 63, Jasprit Bumrah 3/53, Ravindra Jadeja 3/82).