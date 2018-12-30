India beat Australia by 137 runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-Test series in Melbourne on Sunday.

Chasing a stiff target of 399, Australia were all out for 261 in the post-lunch session after the first session was washed out due to intermittent showers.

India needed 4.3 overs to take the final two wickets as Jasprit Bumrah (3/53) finished with a match-haul of 9 for 86. Ishant Sharma (2/40) took the final wicket of Nathan Lyon as India won their 150th Test match.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/82) and Mohammed Shami (2/71) also provided able support as Pat Cummins’ (63) was the highest score for Australia in either of the innings.

Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to take nine wickets in a Test match in Australia as well.

There was no surprise that he (along with the rest of the bowlers) and Cheteshwar Pujara dominated the reactions on Twitter to what is India’s first win in Melbourne in nearly three decades. Kohli’s references to Ranji Trophy also came in for praise.

Incredible effort by #TeamIndia to take a 2-1 lead, especially @Jaspritbumrah93 who has played an instrumental role in this win. He has gone from strength to strength in all formats of the game. Definitely one of the best in the world today. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/vweoHd0nEE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2018

Not an easy place to come and win and every test win here needs to be cherished like there is no tomorrow. Special mention to @imVkohli @cheteshwar1 and our very own Malcom M @Jaspritbumrah93 👏 pic.twitter.com/jIB8oJ0eMG — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2018

2018 has been an unbelievable year for Indian pace bowling. I didn't think I would say that when I started covering cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2018

And that's a wrap on Melbourne! What a rollercoaster of a game it has been. Games like these bring out the true beauty of test cricket. Thank you all for your wishes. Ending 2018 with this lovely memory. On to the final one now! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/durwAO5HmC — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 30, 2018

2,3,3,2. Second inngs wickets once again shared between four Indian bowlers. Sign of a very good bowling attack.

FAB FOUR in the bowling now!

👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#AUSvsIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 30, 2018

Nice that there’s still appreciation & room in the game for the “quiet achiever”;Jasprit Bumrah’s not far off becoming the “gold standard”. Pujara proving that those who critique his scoring rate don’t quite grasp his significance to an evolving India batting lineup. — ian bishop (@irbishi) December 30, 2018

While AUS fans can bemoan the standard of the current team there is no mistaking that this is a wonderful IND side ... terrifically well-balanced with clear match winners in both the batting and bowling departments ... world number one with good reason #AUSvIND 🏏 — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) December 30, 2018

Azhar, Sachin, Dravid, Dhoni – four careers spanning 30 years. None won a Test at the MCG. That's how long it's been. — Sidvee (@sidvee) December 30, 2018

Virat Kohli, the first captain to lead an Indian side to victory in a Boxing Day Test. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qojguFzVeX — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) December 30, 2018

What an unbelievably amazing 18 months it has been as a bowling unit. @Jaspritbumrah93 is such a gem to Indian cricket. He has been Ably aided by Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Ashwin and Jadeja. Without doubt this is BEST we have had in a very long time. #AUSvIND — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) December 30, 2018

Now THATS what I like about @imVkohli - HIGHLIGHTED first class cricket in India. Hope someone in the roster of Australian commentators is listening! 👍👍 #AUSVIND — RK (@RK_sports) December 30, 2018

For a kid who started understanding test cricket post-2011,the overseas tours were always a torture

Lord's and Adelaide 14' were glimmers of hope which never materialised too much

But this team,the way they've fought throughout the year,even if we have lost

Effin' proud#AUSvIND — Devesh arora (@Devesharora20) December 30, 2018

Indian team applauding the fans after the win! 🇮🇳 #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/QPPUoE5uBd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) December 30, 2018

All those who were criticizing Virat over Team Selections, Attitude on the field, decisions on declaration etc,.. just keep calm and Wish Team India. Congratulations Team India for a fantastic win. History, and #ViratKohli ends the year not on Zero but as a Hero. #AusvInd — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) December 30, 2018

India declared TWICE and bowled the Aussies out TWICE in a Test in AUSTRALIA. Orgasm for a 90s kid. #AUSvIND — Ninad (@iambapat) December 30, 2018

Interesting post-match presention. Both Virat Kohli and Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah stressing on how vital the Ranji Trophy and the First Class structure has been in grooming the Indian players for greater things in Test cricket. Good, classy counter attack. #AUSvIND — Ajesh Ramachandran (@Edged_and_taken) December 30, 2018

Oh to be a kid at the MCG right now. A lifetime of memories — Sidvee (@sidvee) December 30, 2018



Brief Scores: India 443/7 decl and 106/8 decl.

Australia 151 and (target 399) 261 in 89.3 overs (Pat Cummins 63, Jasprit Bumrah 3/53, Ravindra Jadeja 3/82).