Australia have added Queensland’s leg-spinning all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne to their squad for the must win fourth Test in Sydney.

It was confirmed by Australian skipper Tim Paine in the post match press conference after his team lost the third Test in Melbourne by 137-runs.

The hosts are trailing 1-2 in the four-match series and need to win the Test match starting on January 2, 2019 at Sydney to level the series.

Australia had named their 13-player squad for the last two Tests immediately after winning the second Test in Perth but the loss in Melbourne where the batsmen struggled against the Indian bowling attack.

Labuschangne, who made his debut against Pakistan in UAE earlier this year, could replace Mitchell Marsh in the middle order if the Sydney wicket provides more assistance to slow bowlers.