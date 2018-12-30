Former Australia cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe has written an open letter to Indian cricket fans, saying he is devastated by the reaction to some of the comments made by him on air during the third Test between India and Australia in Melbourne.

After coming under fire for his remark about Railways canteen staff in reference to Mayank Agarwal’s runs in India’s domestic cricket, O’Keeffe was slammed on social media on Saturday for struggling with pronunciations of the names of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja.

O’Keeffe, who is commentating for Fox Cricket in Australia, and is heard on air in India as well with rights holder Sony Sports using a combination of its own in-studio commentary and the world feed, has responded saying he’s still coming to terms with the negative interpretation of the remarks.

Here’s the full text of the open letter published first on foxsports.com.au.