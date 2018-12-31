The year of 2018 was a festive, action-packed year for Indian sport.

The biggest events were, of course, the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games which brought joy and cheer to many an Indian household as the country won many medals on the international stage. Without comparing them to Olympic successes, the two multi-disciplinary events geared India up for Tokyo 2020, where India’s athletes will face a stiffer challenge.

Away from Gold Coast and Jakarta, Indian sport had plenty else to be happy about this year with multiple World Championships won by the country’s sportspersons.

Cricket saw the Indian men’s embark on three tough overseas tours while the Asia Cup saw Rohit Sharma and Co win the trophy for a record sixth time (ODI format).

Indeed, it was a year in which Indian athletes not only showcased their ability in traditional strongholds such as badminton, wrestling and boxing but also golf and cycling. Shooting saw teenagers come to the fore, while table tennis registered a year to remember for ages.

All this makes 2019 an incredibly interesting from an Indian perspective but first,here’s a look back at 2018 and how much you remember.

As always, no googling. And do send in your scores in to The Field on Twitter or Facebook.